Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois law will require paid time off

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yvq7T_0ktvbzdd00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois law set to take effect next year will mandate paid time off for nearly all workers in the state.

Workers will accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, up to 40 hours total, under the legislation.

The bill, which applies to businesses of all sizes, is headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk. He is expected to sign it.

Maine and Nevada are the only other states that have similar laws. Unlike those states, however, the Illinois law does not require workers to give a reason for their absence. All they will have to do it provide notice.

The bill also forbids employers from retaliating against employees who use the benefit.

It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
As teachers leave the profession, Illinois to spend $210M on recruiting
Springfield, IL16 hours ago
Northern Illinois’ US Attorney General John Lausch resigns
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Stellantis becomes latest company to move out of Illinois
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stellantis takes Illinois Jeep plant offline to invest in EV production in Indiana
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ship lost in 1894 found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic end
Alpena, MI2 days ago
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL10 hours ago
ComEd preparing for potential winter storm across northern Illinois this Friday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy