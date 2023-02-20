New Illinois law will require paid time off

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois law set to take effect next year will mandate paid time off for nearly all workers in the state.

Workers will accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, up to 40 hours total, under the legislation.

The bill, which applies to businesses of all sizes, is headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk. He is expected to sign it.

Maine and Nevada are the only other states that have similar laws. Unlike those states, however, the Illinois law does not require workers to give a reason for their absence. All they will have to do it provide notice.

The bill also forbids employers from retaliating against employees who use the benefit.

It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

