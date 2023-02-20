Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Report: Patrick Beverley expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls

By Eli Ong,

11 days ago

CHICAGO — Free agent point guard Patrick Beverley is expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania .

Patrick Beverley previously played 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this year where he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

The Chicago native and former Marshall High School standout was a part of a deal that sent Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba to LA in exchange for Beverley and draft compensation back on Feb. 9.

Shortly thereafter, Beverley was bought out of his contract and became a free agent.

The acquisition gives the Bulls much-needed backcourt depth as the team continues to navigate without starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since Jan. 14, 2022 after tearing his meniscus and suffering several setbacks in his ongoing recovery from knee surgery.

