Juvenile arrested, faces charges in bomb threat that delayed flight at El Paso airport

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A juvenile suspect was arrested and faces charges in a bomb threat that delayed an American Airlines flight out of El Paso International Airport by about four hours on Friday, according to news release sent out by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

During a joint agency investigation spearheaded by the West Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, a juvenile suspect was identified who later confessed to sending out a threat. No age or other description was released about the suspect.

The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has agreed to prosecute the juvenile for false alarm or report, a state jail felony, according to the release.

According to the DPS release, just before noon on Friday, passengers on American Airlines flight 2051 from El Paso to Chicago received the following message, just before takeoff, on their Apple devices via Airdrop: “I have a bomb would like to share a photo.”

Based on that, the aircraft taxied back to the gate. A bomb squad searched the aircraft, passengers and luggage and all were found negative for explosives.

The threat “was mitigated and deemed non-credible,” according to the release.

Evidence supporting the suspect’s confession was discovered in their cell phone, and the phone was seized as evidence, according to the release.

The flight had 125 passengers and eight crew members on board, according to the flight manifest.

