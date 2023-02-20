Open in App
The Associated Press

Tyler Boyd agrees to 1-year contract with LA Galaxy

11 days ago


CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Midfielder Tyler Boyd signed a one-year contract with the LA Galaxy on Monday.

This will be Boyd’s first time in Major League Soccer after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey. He had two goals and one assist in 10 appearances for the U.S. from 2016-19.

The 28-year-old winger had four goals and one assist in 35 matches from 2019-22 with Turkey’s Beşiktaş, making 25 starts.

He was loaned to Sivasspor in 2021 and had five goals in 14 appearances, then had two goals in 23 appearances last season during a loan to Çaykur Rizespor.

