Open in App
Sulphur Springs, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

‘He loves the game’: Sulphur Springs team manager shines, scores 3-pointer during basketball game

By Cynthia Miranda,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bptHB_0ktvbKtC00

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas ( KETK ) – The Sulphur Springs High School basketball team organized a special event for their team manager on Feb. 14.

Jayden Wilson is a high school senior with special needs, and he has been the team’s manager for four years.

Tyler Legacy helps make dreams come true for local Make-A-Wish child

“If you meet Jay, you love Jay,” said Brandon Shaver, the Sulphur Springs High School Head Basketball Coach.

Shaver said he and the team decided to give Wilson a uniform and let him play during their senior night game. Wilson was able to show his love for the sport and athleticism on the court.

He scored a three-pointer, and the crowd erupted into cheers and showed their support for the student.

PHOTOS: Cayuga High School bass fishing team competes at Lake Tawakoni

Wilson’s team said he has a lot of energy. His story also went viral and was shared on the Today Show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, WFAA in Dallas and Good Day Alabama.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyler’s Kristen Williams signs with Paul Quinn volleyball
Tyler, TX9 hours ago
Beckville knocks off Hawkins 65-54 in regional quarterfinal
Beckville, TX3 days ago
UT Tyler head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson resigns from position
Tyler, TX4 days ago
2 Hawkins ISD teams heading to State Robotics Championship
Southlake, TX11 hours ago
Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
‘Center of excellence’: Emmett J. Scott High School educated Black students in Tyler before integration
Tyler, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler shares upcoming Liberty Hall events
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Generator safety as we enter storm season
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Springtime allergies are already peaking in East Texas
Tyler, TX4 days ago
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes hit East Texas
Pickton, TX12 hours ago
East Texas Women: Patricia Glass creates organization to support neurodivergent children
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Tyler Library to host book sale
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Generator safety tips to keep in mind during severe weather
Tyler, TX2 days ago
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX1 day ago
VIDEOS: Possible tornado, storm damage reported in East Texas
Pickton, TX1 day ago
Storm shelters in East Texas– Do you need to go underground to be safe?
Tyler, TX1 day ago
The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
‘I was determined to get to that car’: Mother, children survive Pickton tornado in car
Pickton, TX8 hours ago
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Smith County Commissioners approve using more than $250,000 of ARPA funding for accessible baseball field
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Houses damaged, roads shut down, Como-Pickton cancels class after tornado in Pickton
Pickton, TX1 day ago
No injuries reported in RV, structure fire in Mineola
Mineola, TX4 days ago
Gov. Abbott to attend Parent Empowerment Night in Tyler
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Man in custody after standoff with SWAT at Smith County residence
Tyler, TX15 hours ago
Man sentenced for assaulting officer, 3 other felonies in Tyler trial
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Adaptive Foundation by APEC helps community members with special needs
Tyler, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy