‘He loves the game’: Sulphur Springs team manager shines, scores 3-pointer during basketball game

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas ( KETK ) – The Sulphur Springs High School basketball team organized a special event for their team manager on Feb. 14.

Jayden Wilson is a high school senior with special needs, and he has been the team’s manager for four years.

“If you meet Jay, you love Jay,” said Brandon Shaver, the Sulphur Springs High School Head Basketball Coach.

Shaver said he and the team decided to give Wilson a uniform and let him play during their senior night game. Wilson was able to show his love for the sport and athleticism on the court.

He scored a three-pointer, and the crowd erupted into cheers and showed their support for the student.

Wilson’s team said he has a lot of energy. His story also went viral and was shared on the Today Show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, WFAA in Dallas and Good Day Alabama.

