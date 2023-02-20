Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

13 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio factory: firefighters

By Laura Morrison,

11 days ago

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio ( WJW ) — Authorities are on the scene of an explosion at an Oakwood Village, Ohio metal manufacturing factory where more than a dozen people were injured Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing a big “boom” shortly after 2 p.m. Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the Alexander Road address where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The Oakwood Village Fire Department confirmed to Nexstar’s WJW that 13 people were taken to the hospital following the explosion and that at least one of them was in critical condition.

Fire Captain Brian DiRocco said he saw quite a few burn victims on scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

The official address of the building is in Bedford, but it is considered Oakwood Village.

Flying over the scene, a WJW helicopter camera recorded a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building, but firefighters have since brought the blaze under control. From the ground, debris could be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building was missing. Some of the nearby cars caught fire as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6tyT_0ktvb5jY00
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2p1m_0ktvb5jY00
    WJW photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZSb5_0ktvb5jY00
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9C8K_0ktvb5jY00
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Z8g_0ktvb5jY00
    WJW photo

The smoke billowing into the air could be seen for miles around the site and it was even caught on weather radar for a while.

“There has [sic] been reports of a smell of ‘Burning Oil’ in areas,” Broadview Heights Fire Department said on Facebook . “This is likely from the fire scene. We are likely to notice this odor for a while yet.”

Seven Hills Fire Department said they were aware of the haze and smell traveling through their area and told people not to call 911, as it may “tie up resources currently needed for the event in Oakwood.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL11 hours ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS19 hours ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT2 days ago
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Storm damage and outages across Northwest Louisiana, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
McAdams Falls in 1A Boys Basketball State Championship
Mcadams, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy