Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

UPDATE: Chicago Bulls Reportedly "Nearing A Deal" For Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player

By Ben Stinar,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCWAv_0ktvayn700

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal" for Patrick Beverley.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has added more details to the report.

Via Wojnarowski: "Bulls want Beverley to bring some ferocity to the court and locker room — and now bring back the guard out of John Marshall HS home to Chicago. Beverley’s agent Kevin Bradbury now confirms that deal is imminent."

On the day of the trading deadline, Patrick Beverley was sent from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic .

However, the Magic are in rebuilding mode, and Beverley is 34 years old, so he was bought out of his contract last week.

Now that he is a free agent, he can sign with any team in the league, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports (on Monday) that "the Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal" for the veteran point guard.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN."

Beverley has played in 45 games this season and is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He has never made an All-Star Game but has always had a significant impact on winning.

Over his ten seasons in the league, Beverley has played in the NBA Playoffs eight times and most recently helped the Minnesota Timberwolves (last year) make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

The Bulls were in need of a point guard because Lonzo Ball has not played since the middle of last season.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record in 59 games.

That said, the Bulls have one of the most talented rosters in the east (and were the sixth seed in 2022).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Patrick Beverley Sent Out A Tweet After The Bulls Beat The Pistons
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Kevin Durant Made NBA History A Second Time In Friday's Game
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kevin Durant Is Now 4 Points Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After His First Game With The Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Grizzlies Superstar Accused Of Assault And Flashing Gun
Memphis, TN2 days ago
LeBron James Sent Out A Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Thunder
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Lakers-Thunder Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls Out Golden State Warriors And Draymond Green
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Former Lakers Center Signs Two-Way Contract With Wizards
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Huge News Reported About Steph Curry
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Steph Curry's Hilarious Tweet Went Viral
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks Could Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Paul George Can Make NBA History On Thursday Night Against The Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Wednesday
New York City, NY2 days ago
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign New Player
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Waiving A Player Before Wednesday’s Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Key Grizzlies Player Suffers Non-Contact Leg Injury Against Nuggets On Friday Night
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Timberwolves And Lakers Injury Reports
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA11 hours ago
Jayson Tatum's Amazing Quote After The Celtics Beat The Cavs
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Grizzlies And Nuggets Injury Reports
Memphis, TN13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy