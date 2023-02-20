UPDATE: Chicago Bulls Reportedly "Nearing A Deal" For Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal" for Patrick Beverley.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has added more details to the report.

Via Wojnarowski: "Bulls want Beverley to bring some ferocity to the court and locker room — and now bring back the guard out of John Marshall HS home to Chicago. Beverley’s agent Kevin Bradbury now confirms that deal is imminent."

On the day of the trading deadline, Patrick Beverley was sent from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic .

However, the Magic are in rebuilding mode, and Beverley is 34 years old, so he was bought out of his contract last week.

Now that he is a free agent, he can sign with any team in the league, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports (on Monday) that "the Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal" for the veteran point guard.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN."

Beverley has played in 45 games this season and is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He has never made an All-Star Game but has always had a significant impact on winning.

Over his ten seasons in the league, Beverley has played in the NBA Playoffs eight times and most recently helped the Minnesota Timberwolves (last year) make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

The Bulls were in need of a point guard because Lonzo Ball has not played since the middle of last season.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record in 59 games.

That said, the Bulls have one of the most talented rosters in the east (and were the sixth seed in 2022).