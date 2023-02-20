Open in App
Mississippi State
WJTV 12

CDC: Children not eating enough fruits, vegetables

By Morgan Gill,

11 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that children are not eating enough fruits and vegetables.

According to CDC, the children ages one to five are not consuming proper nutrients on a daily basis. Another study revealed that nearly 79 % of children in Mississippi drink a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once a week.

Dr. Catherine Phillipi, a pediatrician at TrustCare Kids, shared the importance of children having a balanced diet. Phillipi said children having an unbalanced diet can potentially lead to a sluggish GI tract.

“They’re gut is unhealthy. They may appear bloated. The may become constipated. They may complain a lot their stomach hurts, which not only is eating processed food going to cause that but also not getting the fiber that’s in fresh fruits and vegetables.”, said Phillipi.

Doctors shared that children’s bodies and brains grow and develop at a rapid pace, so it is important for children to consume the appropriate amount of vitamins and minerals each day.

“In the event they are not getting the fruits and vegetables that they need, which is the case here, we could also do the multivitamin. Flintstone multivitamin is a very creative way. Some of them are kind of tasty. The most important thing is children getting those nutrients that they really need,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn, a board-certified weight loss physician.

Physicians said that making smoothies with fresh fruits and vegetables is another creative alternative.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

