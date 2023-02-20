Community working to restore African American cemetery in Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wayne Johnson says he discovers another bit of history every time he walks through this piece of land in southeast Charlotte.

He’s been walking the area since childhood, coming with other family members to his great-grandfather’s resting place.

“Words can’t describe this because we’ve been working on it,” said Johnson, as he thought about all the history at the cemetery. “We see the progress going on; I’m just in awe about my childhood being in this area.”

The land is the St. Lloyd Presbyterian Church Cemetery, an African American burial site in the Grier Heights community from 1868 through 1926, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

The commission can only identify 16 people buried at the property through county records, but Johnson says they’re many more.

“We’ve got to do the ground penetration,” added Johnson. “We don’t want to leave nobody behind. So, we can figure out how many graves are there because the records are not accurate.”

The goal is to clean up the brush and debris on the ground, identify the graves you can see and some you can’t, and then create a walking tour.

The first artist renderings have been released, but according to Wayne Johnson, the true sense of history will stand where many say this southeast Charlotte community started.

“You can feel the presence right now,” said Johnson, raising his arms to the sky. “It’s a different feeling; you see the atmosphere.”

The project is gaining momentum but still needs help. That help can be financial or through sweat equity with support volunteering to clean the grounds.

Wayne Johnson hopes more people will come out because he says this community is the foundation of Grier Heights, and they should be remembered.

“We can tell a true story about the founding of our community that was formerly founded by blacks,” said Johnson. “They were the developers; they had the vision for this community.

The group will meet on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and meet each Thursday until the walking trail is complete.

