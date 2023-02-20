Community working to restore African American cemetery in Grier Heights
By Will Lewis,
11 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wayne Johnson says he discovers another bit of history every time he walks through this piece of land in southeast Charlotte.
He’s been walking the area since childhood, coming with other family members to his great-grandfather’s resting place.
“Words can’t describe this because we’ve been working on it,” said Johnson, as he thought about all the history at the cemetery. “We see the progress going on; I’m just in awe about my childhood being in this area.”
The land is the St. Lloyd Presbyterian Church Cemetery, an African American burial site in the Grier Heights community from 1868 through 1926, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.
The commission can only identify 16 people buried at the property through county records, but Johnson says they’re many more.
“We’ve got to do the ground penetration,” added Johnson. “We don’t want to leave nobody behind. So, we can figure out how many graves are there because the records are not accurate.”
