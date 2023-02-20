Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Alleged Walmart thief arrested on outstanding warrants

By Larry Statser,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yv48Q_0ktvZLCJ00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A suspect police say was chased two times after stealing carts full of items from a Wichita Falls Walmart has now been arrested and charged with additional counts of theft.

Johnnie Maldonado also has two previous convictions of theft, according to records.

New local business burglarized weeks before opening

She was wanted for thefts at Walmart on January 22, 2023, and June 17, 2022. She has posted her $20,000 in bonds and been released from jail.

The first arrest warrant was issued after police say she took more than 40 items valued at $465. Employees who chased her said she spilled all the items as she ran and jumped into a waiting car and fled.

The warrant filed for the January 22 case alleges she had a cart full of items valued at around $300 and evaded employees and fled in a car. However, this time, police say an employee got a photo of the license plate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Man pleads in postal supervisor assault
Wichita Falls, TX12 hours ago
WFPD look for help finding attempted kidnapping suspect
Wichita Falls, TX8 hours ago
Wichita Falls woman arrested for attempting to hit boyfriend with car
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More details released on body found at Plum Lake
Wichita Falls, TX16 hours ago
Mother of baby thrown onto icy highway sentenced
Wichita Falls, TX12 hours ago
Customer stabbed after intervening in disturbance at gas station
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
WFPD requesting information on cut “guy wire”
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Second organized fraud defendant sentenced
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
2 arrested for possession of Fentanyl
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Body found near Plum Lake in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX17 hours ago
At least one dead in Friday night pin-in accident
Wichita Falls, TX3 hours ago
Car flips in wreck on Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Police: Burglar kicks door in for drink of milk
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Forensic scientists, officers set to testify on 4th day of James Staley trial
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
WCSO address inappropriate officer inmate relationships
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Vehicle hits pole in wreck on Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Defense continues to grill lead investigator into Wilder McDaniel’s death
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Man charged with a false statement on how son suffered life threatening injuries
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Deleted messages from James Staley’s phone read in court
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Suspect arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Burkburnett, TX5 days ago
Crime Stoppers asking public’s help in solving burglary
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Amber Campisi takes stand in day 3 of James Staley murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Mom jailed after she and child test positive for meth
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Victim identified in U.S. 287 wreck near brick plant
Henrietta, TX3 days ago
Man jailed for alleged indecency with a child
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Wilder McDaniel’s crib wheeled into courtroom on day 2 of James Staley trial
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
350 witnesses called for James Staley murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Third day of testimony concludes in James Staley capital murder trial
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy