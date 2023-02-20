Alleged Walmart thief arrested on outstanding warrants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A suspect police say was chased two times after stealing carts full of items from a Wichita Falls Walmart has now been arrested and charged with additional counts of theft.

Johnnie Maldonado also has two previous convictions of theft, according to records.

She was wanted for thefts at Walmart on January 22, 2023, and June 17, 2022. She has posted her $20,000 in bonds and been released from jail.

The first arrest warrant was issued after police say she took more than 40 items valued at $465. Employees who chased her said she spilled all the items as she ran and jumped into a waiting car and fled.

The warrant filed for the January 22 case alleges she had a cart full of items valued at around $300 and evaded employees and fled in a car. However, this time, police say an employee got a photo of the license plate.

