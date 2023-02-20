BUSINESS PEOPLE: Longtime employee rises to president of Palmer Ranch Holdings

Palmer Ranch Holdings, Ltd., in Sarasota, has promoted Justin Powell to the position of president. In this role, he will manage all operations and guide the company forward.

Powell has spent 19 years at Palmer Ranch Holdings, starting as an analyst in 2004 and working his way up to vice president. Previously, he worked for Franklin Templeton Investments, in St. Petersburg, and HealthTrust LLC, in Sarasota, as a commercial real estate appraiser.

Powell holds a bachelor’s in international business from Florida State University and a master’s in real estate evaluation from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.

Palmer Ranch is a master-planned community covering 15,000 acres in Sarasota County. It includes a mix of residential units, industrial uses, commercial and office uses, and recreational areas.

Dr. Ryan Dunn, MD, has joined Intercoastal Medical Group in its Cattleridge Medical Building I location in Sarasota, where he will be working in pulmonology and critical care.

Dunn received his undergraduate degree and medical degree from the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis. He completed his residency at the University of Chicago and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Colorado at National Jewish Health, Denver, Colorado.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine.

Davenport Psychology has added Alejandro Sanchez, a doctor of psychology, to its team of esteemed professionals.

Sanchez, a provisional psychologist licensee, has a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of psychology, with a focus on treating individuals struggling with anxiety, depression and trauma-related disorders.

Other areas of interest for Sanchez are sports/performance psychology and overall men’s health.

He has a doctorate in clinical psychology from Nova Southeastern University and did pre-doctoral training at the Centerstone Consortium and Miami Veterans Hospital.

Sanchez is treating patients at Davenport’s clinics in Sarasota and Venice.

The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau has hired Lois Croft as public relations manager.

In this role, Croft will build and strengthen relationships with travel editors, writers and other journalists to facilitate media awareness to promote Charlotte County’s tourism opportunities as a premier vacation destination.

Previously, she worked for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association for 11 years, most recently here in Southwest Florida as the regional director, building and managing chapters in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

Avita Care Solutions, a national health care services organization committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate and inclusive health care solutions to underserved communities, has appointed Christopher Hall, MD, as its inaugural chief medical officer.

Before joining Avita, based in Plano, Texas, Hall was chief medical officer of Q Care Plus, in Sarasota.

Hall has devoted his career to fighting health inequities among the underserved, particularly those affected by HIV. At Avita, he leads providers at Q Care Plus, the organization’s community-focused telehealth solution, and AvitaCare Atlanta, its Atlanta medical center and pharmacy, in the delivery of high-quality, affordable and easily accessible patient care in a trusted environment.