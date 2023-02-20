Here's what will happen to the barge that partially sank in Packery Channel

Work is underway to haul ashore a more than 400-ton barge that has been partially submerged near Packery Channel for nearly five months, when high water and winds of Hurricane Ian pulled it from its anchor.

Once the barge is on land, the effort will involve dismantling the vessel for transport, according to city officials in a news conference Monday.

The recovery and subsequent cleanup are expected to take about 15 days — dependent on weather conditions — concluding before the influx of beachgoers during spring break.

The vessel had been used by contractors as part of work restoring Packery Channel when Category 4 Hurricane Ian spiraled toward Florida.

It’s thought that after the barge was detached from its anchor, the vessel hit part of the channel, causing a puncture that led to its partial sinking, said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

The contractor is responsible for funding the barge’s recovery and disposal, he added.

Extracting the vessel from the channel is beneficial, said City Councilman Dan Suckley, who represents North Padre Island.

“As we know, some of the bigger times during our year for visitors and others enjoying our natural resources are spring break and the summer months,” he said. “So to have this complete over the next 15 days will be great for our community.”

A portion of the beach will be temporarily closed to accommodate the work.

The restricted section begins at mile marker 210, running from the dunes to near the shore, then on the shoreline side running about 500 feet parallel of the dunes toward the South Jetty, city officials said.

Also temporarily closed is the walkway on the South Jetty. The North Jetty remains open.

The closures, in large part, are intended to preserve safety, Zanoni said, naming an array of heavy materials — including chains, pulleys, welding materials and anchors — that will be employed in pulling the vessel from the Gulf water.

Part of the project is set to begin next week, officials said.

Much of this week’s work will be devoted to setup and prepping the site, said Brett Van Hazel, the city’s assistant director of construction management.

Once the barge is out of the water, workers will adjust the area blocked off to reopen access to the jetty, he added.

Restoration work to Packery Channel is estimated to conclude in June.

The $15 million city project is intended to address serious damage to the channel wrought by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Federal dollars are funding about $13.5 million of the project, the remainder supported by revenue from North Padre Island’s reinvestment zone.

The tax increment collected from the zone can only be used within that area.

The barge at the time of its untethering had been laden with rocks, material that was being used as part of the restoration. Many spilled into the water, officials said, adding that a plan will be established in the future to remove them from the channel’s floor.

