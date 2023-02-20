Girls wrestling: Somerset County has three champions in North 2 Region

UNION (Union) – Just qualifying for the state tournament with a North 2 Region semifinal win was amazing for Eva Herrera. After all, the Somerville senior started wrestling this season and is still very much learning.

So, she had a realistic mindset heading into Sunday’s final against a defending region champ.

“The only mentality I had going into this match was like don’t get pinned in the first period,” she said. “Fight for it.”

After a stunning and unlikely 46 seconds, however, Herrera earned the gold medal and the winning bracket with a pin over Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox.

Herrera recovered from an early slam that “knocked the wind out of me. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. It hurt a lot,” to catch Fox with a cement job for the fall.

“That was not on my bingo card,” Somerville coach Nick Accetta said.

That’s the magic of the postseason – sports in general – anything can happen once the whistle blows.

Herrera’s teammate Valarie Maldonado (120) also topped the podium with a first-place finish and Pioneers’ sophomore Emme Hoarle (114) took third to qualify for her second-straight state tournament.

Bound Brook junior Lennix Horsburgh (114) captured her third region championship to give Somerset County a strong presence in the finals.

The top three place winners in each weight class of the four regions advanced to next Sunday's state tournament at Phillipsburg.

Every round of the state tournament will be wrestled on Feb. 26 except for the state finals, which will take place at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on March 4.

Somerville advances three

For Somerville, having Valarie Maldonado and Emme Hoarle advance wasn’t all that shocking. Both have impressive resumes.

Maldonado captured her first region title after a pair of third-place finishes. She went on to earn two state medals (3rd in 2022 and 4th in 2021).

Sunday, she claimed first with four pins – in 37 seconds, 47 seconds, 5:31 and in the finals in 1:25. She’s among the state leaders in pins.

“She’s getting better and better,” Accetta said. “She’s peaking at the right time. The goal all season was state title and it’s within reach. She’s got a chance next weekend.”

Herrera, meanwhile, earned the No. 3 seed despite her inexperience after having over 20 wins in her rookie season. The senior wasn’t a total newcomer to the sport. She’d often attend her older brother Owen’s matches and videotape them.

Finally as a senior, Herrera decided to give wrestling a try herself after talking with Maldonado and Hoarle and getting encouragement from family members.

Sunday, Herrera advanced with a pin in 1:59 in the quarterfinals and 4:58 in the semis off a cement job.

She met Fox, the top-seed who won the North Region at 138 last season. Fox slammed her to the mat early while they were still in neutral.

“They asked me if I was able to continue and I was like, ‘Yeah, I could do it,’” she said. “I wasn’t trying to go down by an injury. I mean, I made it this far. I felt like I had to push it through. I had to like re-fix myself and just keep moving forward through it. I got slammed but it happens in every tournament. So, I felt like I had to just keep going.”

So, Herrera went back out and with adrenaline, as she noted, noticed Fox shooting in for a double with an arm up. Boom, she hit a cement job – a quick toss to the back – with “full force” and got the fall.

“I didn’t think I had it because she kept lifting her shoulders,” Herrera said. “So I felt like I had to use all of my last bit of strength I had and just push her. I was like, 'Ahhh, I can’t let this go now.' I already had it.”

And with that, she went from a rookie to a region champ.

Accetta said Herrera is, “very coachable. She’s got a lot better. She puts in a little bit of extra time. She does the cardio after practice. I wish she wasn’t a senior. Breaks my heart. She has a lot of talent.”

That she’s making the most of.

Bound Brook’s Horsburgh three-peats

As a freshman, Lennix Horsburgh initially didn’t qualify for the region tournament as the No. 9 seed. (In the spring shortened 2021 season, only the top 8 seeds earned berths mostly based on past criteria.)

However, she got in as the No. 8 seed when a wrestler withdrew and, presto – she had a stunning run to win the gold medal.

“It was less expectations, but I also still had myself at a high expectation,” she said.

And that work ethic has just continued. Now, people certainly know the name of Lennix Horsburgh. But the top-seed doesn’t worry about the brackets.

“I just wrestle,” the junior said. “I try not to think about being top seed because just like my freshman year somebody could come take over.”

Horsburgh excelled Sunday with four pins on the day, including stopping Bloomfield’s Ahlexa Montalvo in 3:09 in the finals. Horsburgh decisioned Montalvo 4-1 in the finals of the Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic on Jan. 8.

She advanced to the final with three pins in under a minute.

“I think I got more confidence with my new coaches and they helped build my confidence within the match,” she said. “You just have to believe in yourself, really. You just have to put your all in. If you put your all into the sport, you’ll gain more confidence and it’ll show on the mat.”

First-year Bound Brook coach Manny Kakas, who coached Horsburgh in middle school, said, “She’s on fire right now. She’s doing good. She’s wrestling her best right now so it’s awesome. She’s wrestling her way and she’s having fun with it.”

Other area Skyland advancers

North Hunterdon had two state qualifiers in runner-up Allie Borzelli (100) and third-place finisher Cassidy Kole (120).

Franklin’s Citlaly Condado made a run to the 152-pound final as the No. 8 seed. She opened with a win over the No. 9 seed (pin 2:22), beat the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals by pin in 2:13 and the No. 4 seed by fall in 52 seconds.

In the championship bout, the junior fell to Perth Amboy’s Elizabeth Adebola by pin in 3:52.

The important thing – she surpassed her seed and is headed to the state tournament.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Girls wrestling: Somerset County has three champions in North 2 Region