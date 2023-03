whdh.com

Clinton, Mass. remembers 1977 visit from Jimmy Carter By Kimberly Bookman7 News WHDH, 11 days ago

By Kimberly Bookman7 News WHDH, 11 days ago

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As tributes and memories pour in for Former President Jimmy Carter following the announcement that Carter is receiving hospice care, community ...