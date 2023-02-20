19-year-old man dies in crash, cyclist succumbs to injuries from separate incident

A 19-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Monday, police say.

Riley Fly, of Rogersville, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on West Bypass just before 7 a.m. Monday. Amy Cummings, 53 of Republic, was driving south in a 2018 Jeep Renegade when she made a left turn to go east on Battlefield Road and struck Fly.

Fly was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Springfield Police Department stated in a news release. Cummings was treated by emergency services for moderate injuries.

The incident is under investigation, according to Springfield Police Department.

Cyclist dies three days after being struck in Springfield

A Springfield cyclist succumbed to injuries he sustained after a vehicle struck him Feb. 15.

Samuel Sullivan, 79, was riding a bicycle at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 15. Edwin Atterberry, 76, was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van east on Lakewood and made a left turn to go north on National. Atterberry struck Sullivan and the cyclist was transported to an area hospital.

Sullivan died Feb. 18. The incident is being investigated by Springfield Police.

Sullivan is the fifth motor vehicle fatality while Fly, the motorcycle victim, is the sixth, for city of Springfield in 2023. Neither news releases indicated if anyone involved was wearing safety devices — seatbelts or helmets — and a city spokesperson said additional details would not be released at this time.

Willard woman dies in separate crash Feb. 18

Bailey Collins was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius on Route Z, two miles north of Willard, when the vehicle ran off the roadway just before midnight Saturday. The 33-year-old's vehicle struck a tree, overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Willard woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is Troop D's 11th fatality for 2023.

