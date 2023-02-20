MTSU women's basketball climbs back into Associated Press Top 25 poll — ahead of Tennessee

Middle Tennessee State's women's basketball team is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Lady Raiders (22-4), who entered the top 25 for the first time since 2014 earlier this season before dropping out after a two-game losing streak, have won five in a row to climb back amongst the nation's elite.

MTSU is tied with Illinois for 25th in the latest poll released Monday. Both teams received 29 votes.

MTSU is the only Conference USA team ranked and is the only college team from Tennessee ranked in the AP Top 25. The Lady Vols received seven votes overall.

The Lady Raiders' four-game winning streak includes a road sweep over Florida Atlantic and Florida International over the weekend.

Already having locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Conference USA tournament, MTSU has three more regular-season games remaining before the league tourney begins March 8. The Lady Raiders play at Louisiana Tech Saturday (1 p.m. tipoff) followed by home games against North Texas and UTEP the following week.