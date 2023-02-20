Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Coroners ID woman struck, pinned under FedEx truck in deadly South Loop crash

By Alonzo SmallJenna Barnes,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj6LW_0ktvVCgI00

CHICAGO — A woman is dead following a downtown crash two blocks away from her home that involved a FedEx truck.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 72-year-old Marsha Frankel.

Just after 2:20 p.m., the FedEx truck, operated by a 31-year-old male, turned onto Wabash just as Frankel was crossing the street at Roosevelt and Wabash, police said.

ISP: 3 dead, including baby, after 6 shot on I-57

Frankel, who police said was using the crosswalk, was struck and pinned under the FedEx vehicle. She was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Frankel’s cart and shoe were left behind as police investigated.

The busy intersection near the CTA’s Roosevelt stop is full of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Neighbors also told WGN News that they’ve often felt unsafe crossing the street at Wabash and Roosevelt.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection to navigate as a pedestrian,” said Jeff Bargowski, who lives on the block. “The cars disregard the red lights. I’ve almost been hit on this corner. They redesigned the crosswalk several years ago and it’s been chaos ever since.”

Speaking to WGN News, local Jason Booth said the incident is a sad reminder about prioritizing safety in the city.

“I see a lot of people cross the street and they’re looking down at their phones – they’re not paying attention,” he said. “It takes 10 seconds to cross the street. It takes a few seconds to lose your life.”

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

No word on if any citations were issued.

A spokesperson with FedEx responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Person fatally struck in hit-and-run on Tri-State Tollway
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Man shot, seriously wounded while sitting in parked car on Southwest Side
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
6 injured, 2 critically, in multivehicle crash near Rush Hospital, paramedics say
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ISP investigating hit-and-run after woman killed while outside of vehicle on I-294
Northbrook, IL14 hours ago
Man fatally struck by CTA train: police
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
38-year-old woman found shot dead inside West Side home: CPD
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Chicago man charged with attacking, threatening girl on Loop CTA platform
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
CPD issue warning of iPhone robberies on South Side
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Chicago shooting: 2 men shot inside alley in Irving Park
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Man accused of striking 16-year-old girl on CTA platform
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Des Plaines car dealership owners, employee kidnapped, beaten and burned for hours; 2 suspects in custody
Des Plaines, IL15 hours ago
Police search for woman who stabbed man on CTA Red Line platform on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
27-year-old man shot while sitting in parked car in Gage Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police investigate 4 smash-and-grabs in Chicago suburb
Elburn, IL1 day ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed on Southwest Side identified
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Teenage girl shot in the head inside South Side home: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 found shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Men accused of kidnapping, torturing car dealership employees in Des Plaines
Des Plaines, IL15 hours ago
Chicago police officer shot and killed in line of duty in Gage Park ID'd
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago firefighters battle fire in NW Side laundromat
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man faces charges in 2 fatal South Side shootings
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Another jail inmate dies, the second in two days, but cases are unrelated and ‘no foul play’ in latest death, officials say
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL2 days ago
2 Chicago men charged in Douglas Park murder
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man arrested in Vernon Hills after allegedly leading police on 2 pursuits in Lake Villa, Antioch
Vernon Hills, IL1 day ago
CFD: 1 injured, building collapses in West Town fire
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police release photo of man wanted in robbery at downtown Red Line station
Chicago, IL3 days ago
30-year-old woman fatally shot inside Englewood home; person in custody
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Winfield police: Parents find 36-year-old daughter dead inside home; homicide investigation ongoing
Winfield, IN2 days ago
Warrant: Bomb materials at home of alleged Highland Park parade gunman
Highland Park, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy