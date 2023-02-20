Coroners ID woman struck, pinned under FedEx truck in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — A woman is dead following a downtown crash two blocks away from her home that involved a FedEx truck.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 72-year-old Marsha Frankel.

Just after 2:20 p.m., the FedEx truck, operated by a 31-year-old male, turned onto Wabash just as Frankel was crossing the street at Roosevelt and Wabash, police said.

Frankel, who police said was using the crosswalk, was struck and pinned under the FedEx vehicle. She was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Frankel’s cart and shoe were left behind as police investigated.

The busy intersection near the CTA’s Roosevelt stop is full of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Neighbors also told WGN News that they’ve often felt unsafe crossing the street at Wabash and Roosevelt.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection to navigate as a pedestrian,” said Jeff Bargowski, who lives on the block. “The cars disregard the red lights. I’ve almost been hit on this corner. They redesigned the crosswalk several years ago and it’s been chaos ever since.”

Speaking to WGN News, local Jason Booth said the incident is a sad reminder about prioritizing safety in the city.

“I see a lot of people cross the street and they’re looking down at their phones – they’re not paying attention,” he said. “It takes 10 seconds to cross the street. It takes a few seconds to lose your life.”

No word on if any citations were issued.

A spokesperson with FedEx responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

