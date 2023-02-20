Open in App
Bellwood, PA
WTAJ

Antis Township meeting to determine community pool’s fate

11 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Antis Township is inviting Antis and Bellwood residents to its public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 a.m. at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library to determine the fate and future of the community pool.

Township Manager Doug Brown said the pool and its amenities are in desperate need of renovations or replacements. He’s not sure of the final costs yet, but he estimated they could be from $1,500,000 to $2,000,000.

An architect company will also present information from its ongoing feasibility study on the pool, which can highlight certain needs or unnecessary amenities.

Brown said it’s crucial residents voice their interest and concerns, if any, on the pool, and if they think a replacement would be worth it for them.

“If you care about your tax dollars, and how your local government is run, you should come to this meeting to offer your opinion on how to move forward,” Brown said. “Because we do not want to incur a 7-figure cost to the township residents when they may not want that.”

Brown said the feasibility study could show potential changes that may increase or decrease interest, like replacing the current pool’s diving area with a toddler section.

The pool had its last major renovation about 30 years ago, according to Brown, and it’s had “band-aid” improvements since then, but its current state is on its last legs.

Brown said a replacement could include a wide variety of things, like a brand-new pool, or something completely different, depending on the public’s opinion.

The township will conduct an online survey after the meeting, both for those who were at the meeting and those who couldn’t attend.

Depending on the meeting and survey’s outcomes, as well as the feasibility survey, Brown said the township can then apply for a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help fund construction and replacement equipment.

The township is already using a DCNR grant to pay for the feasibility survey.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

You can review the township’s agenda for the meeting here . It also shows you how you can provide a written comment if you cannot make the meeting.

Blair Regional YMCA currently manages the pool, and it’s still planned to be open for this upcoming summer as-is.

