Snow may turn SLO County peaks white, as cold, windy storm sweeps across Central California

Some San Luis Obispo County mountain peaks could be covered in almost a foot of snow as a cold and windy storm system sweeps across Central California this week.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned coastal areas of “dangerous marine conditions,” including high surf and heavy winds, and other parts of the county are expected to see some rain.

Here’s everything to know about this week’s weather forecast:

Snow could fall on SLO County mountains

San Luis Obispo County might see up to 8 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains east of San Simeon and in the Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain, both of which top 3,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The summit of Highway 46 may also be dusted with 1 to 4 inches of snow, as it’s more than 1,700 feet tall.

The Weather Service is forecasting snow as low as 1,000 feet, which would capture many of the mountain ranges in SLO County.

Winds will be strongest Tuesday and Wednesday night, reaching 70 miles per hour in the mountains and foothills and 50 miles per hour in valleys and coastal areas, according to the agency.

The National Weather Service advised folks in snow-prone areas to frequently check the weather forecast, prepare for road closures and delays, be alert for downed trees and power lines and protect plants and pets from the weather.

San Luis Obispo County could see snow in in the mountains east of San Simeon and in the Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain this week, according to the National Weather Service. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

SLO County coast braces for ‘dangerous conditions’

SLO County coastal areas will also be slammed by rain and heavy wind this week.

“A cold and strong storm system will bring dangerous conditions to the coastal waters Tuesday through Thursday or Friday with large and steep seas capable of capsizing vessels,” the National Weather Service tweeted .

The National Weather Service warned mariners of “dangerous marine conditions” this week, with the potential for breaking waves in Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the coast can expect northwesterly wind gusts of 35 to 45 knots, with isolated storm force gusts reaching 50 knots, the agency said.

Steep seas could reach 10- to 17-feet high, according to the National Weather Service.

“Mariners should remain in port, seek safe harbor and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combines seas,” the agency tweeted.

A high surf warning is also in place for Central Coast beaches Tuesday to Thursday, with waves up to 15 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Surfers ply the waves in Cayucos during a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2022, as others watch from the pier. The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Rain, wind forecast for SLO County

San Luis Obispo County itself can expect clear skies on Tuesday with the potential for wind gusts of 30 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature is expected to reach 61 degrees in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, the agency said, before dropping to a low of 41 degrees.

Inland areas such as Paso Robles can expect a slightly warmer Tuesday, with the temperature reaching 65 degrees and “a light and variable wind” of 15 to 20 miles per hour. At night, the mercury will drop to 35 degrees, with a 25-degree wind chill, the agency said.

Wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour, the agency said.

On Wednesday, there is a chance for some rain across San Luis Obispo County after 10 a.m., with cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Pigeons sit on a traffic signal on Grand Avenue in Grover Beach as rain falls on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The rain is expected to continue until about Saturday, when the forecast for San Luis Obispo is mostly sunny with a high of 54 degrees — though there is a slight chance of rain in the city that night. Paso Robles, meanwhile, is expected to have a slight chance of rain on Saturday.

Both regions will see a return to sunny weather on Sunday, with a high of 57 degrees in San Luis Obispo and a high of 56 degrees in Paso Robles.