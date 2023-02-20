Open in App
Charleston, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

AP rankings for boys – second to last week

By Cassidy Wood,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fx5d_0ktvRbPV00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 19-2 90 1
2. Parkersburg South 15-5 80 2
3. George Washington 17-2 73 3
4. Huntington 17-4 62 4
5. South Charleston 14-6 52 7
6. Spring Mills 15-7 37 5
7. Jefferson 14-6 35 9
8. Wheeling Park 13-7 18 T10
9. Hedgesville 17-5 17 8
10. Greenbrier East 10-10 14 6

Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (9) 17-3 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 18-1 81 2
3. Ripley 18-2 71 3
4. East Fairmont 18-2 64 4
5. Logan 12-9 49 5
(tie) Winfield 12-8 49 6
7. Scott 13-9 30 7
8. Herbert Hoover 13-6 29 8
9. Elkins 12-9 19 9
10. Weir 13-9 7 10

Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 21-0 90 1
2. Bluefield 14-5 80 2
3. South Harrison 19-2 71 3
4. Chapmanville 16-3 63 4
5. Ravenswood 16-4 48 6
6. Charleston Catholic 13-3 45 5
7. St. Marys 15-5 35 8
8. Wyoming East 14-6 33 7
9. Wheeling Central 10-11 11 9
10. Poca 11-9 9 10

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.

Class A

1. James Monroe (9) 17-2 90 1
2. Tug Valley 18-3 80 2
3. Tucker County 14-4 72 3
4. Clay-Battelle 14-6 58 5
5. Webster County 14-7 55 4
6. East Hardy 15-5 46 6
7. Cameron 14-6 34 7
8. Madonna 13-8 33 8
9. Pendleton County 12-7 16 9
10. Wahama 13-8 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Morgantown, WV newsLocal Morgantown, WV
Girls basketball state tournaments set
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cabell Midland beats St. Albans in a close one
Ona, WV2 days ago
Sissonville wins region, is headed to state
Sissonville, WV2 days ago
2023 state wrestling tournament
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Ohio school holds ‘Mad Scientist Night’
South Point, OH8 hours ago
West Virginia Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Thundering Herd Round Robin schedule
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Brewery district announced in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Beckley Police in West Virginia mourn passing of K-9 Gema
Beckley, WV15 hours ago
MacCorkle Ave in Marmet, West Virginia, reopens after crash
Marmet, WV17 hours ago
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced in West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Chick-fil-A in South Charleston, West Virginia, to open in late March 2023
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Senator Joe Manchin visits Milton, West Virginia, to discuss floodwall project
Milton, WV13 hours ago
Water main break closes schools in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV1 day ago
Firefighter, 2 residents in hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, fire
Charleston, WV14 hours ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Students in Huntington, West Virginia, celebrate ‘Why We Love to Read’
Huntington, WV11 hours ago
Charleston man convicted of drug trafficking in Gallia County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
University presidents speak out on West Virginia’s new campus carry law
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Students in Huntington, West Virginia, make quilt to celebrate Black History Month
Huntington, WV12 hours ago
Mingo County, West Virginia residents react to 5-building fire
Williamson, WV1 day ago
Crews extinguish fire at vacant home set for demolition in Nitro, West Virginia
Nitro, WV1 day ago
Bill to create alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities on 1st reading in West Virginia State Senate
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Bill aiming to fight abuse in special education classrooms in West Virginia Senate Finance Committee
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man killed in Chapmanville crash identified
Chapmanville, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy