AP rankings for boys – second to last week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
| 1. Morgantown (9)
| 19-2
| 90
| 1
| 2. Parkersburg South
| 15-5
| 80
| 2
| 3. George Washington
| 17-2
| 73
| 3
| 4. Huntington
| 17-4
| 62
| 4
| 5. South Charleston
| 14-6
| 52
| 7
| 6. Spring Mills
| 15-7
| 37
| 5
| 7. Jefferson
| 14-6
| 35
| 9
| 8. Wheeling Park
| 13-7
| 18
| T10
| 9. Hedgesville
| 17-5
| 17
| 8
| 10. Greenbrier East
| 10-10
| 14
| 6
Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.
Class AAA
| 1. Shady Spring (9)
| 17-3
| 90
| 1
| 2. Fairmont Senior
| 18-1
| 81
| 2
| 3. Ripley
| 18-2
| 71
| 3
| 4. East Fairmont
| 18-2
| 64
| 4
| 5. Logan
| 12-9
| 49
| 5
| (tie) Winfield
| 12-8
| 49
| 6
| 7. Scott
| 13-9
| 30
| 7
| 8. Herbert Hoover
| 13-6
| 29
| 8
| 9. Elkins
| 12-9
| 19
| 9
| 10. Weir
| 13-9
| 7
| 10
Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.
Class AA
| 1. Williamstown (9)
| 21-0
| 90
| 1
| 2. Bluefield
| 14-5
| 80
| 2
| 3. South Harrison
| 19-2
| 71
| 3
| 4. Chapmanville
| 16-3
| 63
| 4
| 5. Ravenswood
| 16-4
| 48
| 6
| 6. Charleston Catholic
| 13-3
| 45
| 5
| 7. St. Marys
| 15-5
| 35
| 8
| 8. Wyoming East
| 14-6
| 33
| 7
| 9. Wheeling Central
| 10-11
| 11
| 9
| 10. Poca
| 11-9
| 9
| 10
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.
Class A
| 1. James Monroe (9)
| 17-2
| 90
| 1
| 2. Tug Valley
| 18-3
| 80
| 2
| 3. Tucker County
| 14-4
| 72
| 3
| 4. Clay-Battelle
| 14-6
| 58
| 5
| 5. Webster County
| 14-7
| 55
| 4
| 6. East Hardy
| 15-5
| 46
| 6
| 7. Cameron
| 14-6
| 34
| 7
| 8. Madonna
| 13-8
| 33
| 8
| 9. Pendleton County
| 12-7
| 16
| 9
| 10. Wahama
| 13-8
| 5
| NR
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.
