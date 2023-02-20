LDWF agents cite Texas man for multiple fishing violations

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Texas man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Cameron and East Baton Rouge parishes at the end of 2022.

Jimmy Dyson Jr., 53, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was cited by agents for criminal conspiracy, take/sell commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, take/possess commercial fish without a vessel license, take commercial fish without a commercial gear license, failing to complete trip tickets, obtain license by fraud, injuring public records, and identity theft.

Agents investigated Dyson Jr. in Dec. 2021 for the illegal commercial harvesting and selling of shrimp in Cameron Parish. During the investigation, agents learned that he was prohibited from purchasing any LDWF licenses and that he obtained his commercial licenses through fraud by claiming to be someone else.

Agents determined that Dyson harvested and sold seafood numerous times throughout 2021 without valid commercial fishing licenses.

According to the release, “Taking or selling commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, without a commercial vessel license and without a commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to complete trip tickets and obtaining license by fraud carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.”

Identity theft can be up to a $10,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Injuring public records and filing false public records carries up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail for each offense.

Dyson Jr. may also face civil restitution totaling $53,747 for the replacement value of the illegally harvested and sold seafood.

