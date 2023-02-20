Krispy Kreme unveils new Reese-inspired doughnuts

It’s the ultimate combination of salty and sweet.

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Reese for the duo’s latest doughnut collaboration. The company unveiled the three new Reese-inspired donuts on Monday and each doughnut includes a unique ‘salty” ingredient.

The three new doughnuts are:

REESE’S Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter crème filling and topped with Hershey milk chocolate icing, sea salt and praline pretzels.

REESE'S Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme glaze doughnut dipped in Hershey milk chocolate icing and decorated with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing, Reese's peanut butter sauce and a dollop of Reese peanut butter crème filling.

REESE'S Outrageous Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme glaze doughnut dipped in Hershey milk chocolate icing and topped with mini Reese pieces and drizzles of Reese's peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

The new doughnut collection is only available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants across the U.S., a news release said. Customers can order the doughnuts in person or on the Krispy Kreme app and website.

Krispy Kreme and Reese have collaborated on other doughnuts within the last few years. In 2020, the doughnut chain announced a limited-time promotion for customers to try all the Reese-inspired doughnuts from previous years.

