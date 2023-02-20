Final AP rankings for girls basketball

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
| 1. Wheeling Park (8)
| 20-2
| 89
| 1
| 2. Morgantown
| 18-4
| 80
| 2
| 3. Spring Mills (1)
| 18-0
| 71
| 4
| 4. Cabell Midland
| 17-5
| 61
| 5
| 5. Spring Valley
| 18-4
| 58
| 3
| 6. University
| 14-7
| 46
| 6
| 7. Woodrow Wilson
| 13-8
| 29
| 8
| 8. George Washington
| 14-7
| 28
| 9
| 9. Huntington
| 12-9
| 24
| 7
| 10. Parkersburg South
| 11-10
| 8
| 10
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 1.
Class AAA
| 1. North Marion (8)
| 20-1
| 89
| 1
| 2. Wayne (1)
| 21-1
| 82
| 2
| 3. East Fairmont
| 20-2
| 70
| 3
| 4. Robert C. Byrd
| 17-4
| 64
| 5
| 5. Ripley
| 16-6
| 52
| 4
| 6. Lewis County
| 15-5
| 47
| 6
| 7. Philip Barbour
| 12-9
| 31
| 7
| 8. Nitro
| 11-11
| 27
| 8
| 9. Winfield
| 12-9
| 17
| NR
| 10. Logan
| 10-11
| 10
| 9
Others receiving votes: PikeView 4, Keyser 2.
Class AA
| 1. Wyoming East (5)
| 17-3
| 84
| 2
| 2. Mingo Central (2)
| 17-2
| 82
| 3
| 3. Summers County (2)
| 18-4
| 77
| 1
| 4. Williamstown
| 18-4
| 63
| 4
| 5. Wheeling Central
| 17-5
| 53
| 5
| 6. St. Marys
| 15-7
| 46
| 6
| 7. Charleston Catholic
| 12-9
| 28
| 7
| 8. Chapmanville
| 15-7
| 25
| 9
| 9. Ritchie County
| 13-8
| 23
| 8
| 10. Parkersburg Catholic
| 11-7
| 7
| 10
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 6, Trinity 1.
Class A
| 1. Cameron (7)
| 16-6
| 88
| 1
| 2. Tucker County (2)
| 17-2
| 81
| T2
| 3. Doddridge County
| 16-5
| 70
| T2
| 4. James Monroe
| 17-5
| 61
| 6
| 5. Greenbrier West
| 15-5
| 54
| 5
| 6. Webster County
| 16-5
| 50
| 4
| 7. Tolsia
| 14-8
| 34
| 7
| 8. Gilmer County
| 12-10
| 30
| 8
| 9. Pendleton County
| 11-6
| 15
| 9
| 10. Tug Valley
| 7-9
| 9
| 10
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 3. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
