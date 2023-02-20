Open in App
Charleston, WV
WOWK 13 News

Final AP rankings for girls basketball

By Cassidy Wood,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6sH6_0ktvREIu00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (8) 20-2 89 1
2. Morgantown 18-4 80 2
3. Spring Mills (1) 18-0 71 4
4. Cabell Midland 17-5 61 5
5. Spring Valley 18-4 58 3
6. University 14-7 46 6
7. Woodrow Wilson 13-8 29 8
8. George Washington 14-7 28 9
9. Huntington 12-9 24 7
10. Parkersburg South 11-10 8 10

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8) 20-1 89 1
2. Wayne (1) 21-1 82 2
3. East Fairmont 20-2 70 3
4. Robert C. Byrd 17-4 64 5
5. Ripley 16-6 52 4
6. Lewis County 15-5 47 6
7. Philip Barbour 12-9 31 7
8. Nitro 11-11 27 8
9. Winfield 12-9 17 NR
10. Logan 10-11 10 9

Others receiving votes: PikeView 4, Keyser 2.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 17-3 84 2
2. Mingo Central (2) 17-2 82 3
3. Summers County (2) 18-4 77 1
4. Williamstown 18-4 63 4
5. Wheeling Central 17-5 53 5
6. St. Marys 15-7 46 6
7. Charleston Catholic 12-9 28 7
8. Chapmanville 15-7 25 9
9. Ritchie County 13-8 23 8
10. Parkersburg Catholic 11-7 7 10

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 6, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 16-6 88 1
2. Tucker County (2) 17-2 81 T2
3. Doddridge County 16-5 70 T2
4. James Monroe 17-5 61 6
5. Greenbrier West 15-5 54 5
6. Webster County 16-5 50 4
7. Tolsia 14-8 34 7
8. Gilmer County 12-10 30 8
9. Pendleton County 11-6 15 9
10. Tug Valley 7-9 9 10

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 3.

