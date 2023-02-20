High electricity rates, usage, or both? Why are electricity bills continuing to rise?

PPL Electric has come under fire for a recent technical issue that led to customers being billed higher than normal rates. In fact, some customers have claimed their bills were double what they normally are.

Bills sent between Dec. 20 through Jan. 9 included estimates based on "historical usage" versus actual usage due to a glitch that kept the billing system from accessing meter data, according to the company.

Addressing the issue in a Letter to the Editor submitted in late December, PPL outlined the steps they would take to correct the situation. First, PPL said they fixed the technical error that lead to estimating costs rather than using actual usage data.

The company vowed they would not shut off power to any residential or small business address for nonpayment through March 31.

Late fees for January and February were waived, and those already charged in were to be credited to customer accounts.

"If this impacted you," PPL said in early February, "you have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage or an adjustment on your next monthly bill to ensure you only pay for the electricity you used."

'An environment of high electricity costs'

PPL Electric President Steph Raymond issued a second statement in February, titled "What We All Need to Know About in an Environment of High Electricity Costs."

"We’ve all experienced increased costs across virtually every aspect of our daily lives, from food and other goods at the supermarket, to the gas pump, and to a range of basic services," Raymond wrote. "Electricity prices have certainly been no exception, as they too have increased significantly over the past two years, impacting consumers nationwide, including our neighbors, families, and friends here in Pennsylvania. They’re a prime focus of our company, PPL Electric Utilities."

The technical issue gave rise to speculation and concern over the cost of electricity, Raymond said.

And while she did confirm to NCPA that energy production and the billing error were not directly related, she said, "It comes down to a timing issue, namely, the timing of the higher prices in energy supply and an unusually high number of estimated bills created the confusion. We regret that."

To further clarify the issue, NCPA asked the following:

NCPA: Can PPL explain specifically what happened to production rates between November and December? (When did wholesale production rates begin to rise?)

Raymond: The PPL price to compare, or default rate rose on December 1. This is the rate we pass along to our customers without markup or profit to PPL, if the customer does not choose to shop. PPL buys power for customers from suppliers every six months through a process approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission. We secure a mix of short-, mid- and long-term contracts for electricity supply. Prices secure in those contracts are reflected in our default rate for electricity supply.

NCPA: Why were some bills estimated at twice the customer's usage rate?

Raymond: I am not able to share information regarding a specific customer’s account, but what I can tell you is that higher energy prices were the primary driver of the December bills for the vast majority of our customers. In fact, calls to our customer service center have confirmed this.

PPL encourages our customers to shop for their electricity. In PA, customers have the ability to shop for better prices energy by going to PAPowerSwith.com . If you are not shopping, you are missing out of potential savings, with some suppliers offering fixed price contracts of 10 cents or less. That being said, we know that 40% of our residential customers who shop paid more than the price to compare in November. Over 100,000 paid 25%-100% more than our default rate. And nearly 20,000 customers paid over our price to compare.

NCPA: Some customers chose to lock into rates for a year, or are on annual payment plans. Were their December bills also estimated?

Raymond: It is possible. 800,000 of our customers received estimated bills. However, it is important to emphasize that most estimates were reasonably accurate. Customers should see to see their shopping rate or PPL default rate on their current bills and can use the self service option on our website www.pplelectric.com to check their usage.

NCPA: Is there a PUC regulation that enforces or determines that customers are responsible for estimated costs vs. actual usage costs?

Raymond: The PUC allows utilities to estimate costs and estimated bills are used from time to time by electric utilities across the nation. If PPL over- or under-estimated, please know that our customers have already received their next bill based on actual usage, ensuring they pay for no more or less than they actually used.

Why are prices increasing?

"There isn’t a single, simple explanation for what has caused the increase in electricity prices," Raymond said. "Geopolitical issues, supply constraints, inflation and other market forces have all been major contributors to higher energy prices overall. In this environment of high prices, customers need to be extra vigilant that they are not paying more than they need to for their electricity supply."

Vigilance goes beyond pricing, however. One customer reached out to NCPA with questions over the usage rates that appeared on the most recent statement.

"I was extremely disappointed to see our bill this month was still much higher than usual and there was no acknowledgement or correction that last month’s was even higher and estimated," the customer wrote in an email."The bar graph makes it pretty obvious to me that PPL is wrong — again. I can’t fathom our usage is up 49% when we’ve done nothing different in our household," the customer said.

In response, PPL said it is difficult to respond to an individual customer's account, but if a customer is concerned about their meter reading, they may request a meter test to verify the accuracy. There is a $35 fee associated with that test, which is non-refundable if the meter shows to be within PUC limits.

PPL also recommends ways customers can save money by making changes in their homes, including disposing of old appliances such as refrigerators, using all LED bulbs, and unplugging appliances and chargers when not in use. A free, virtual home energy efficiency assessment is available through savewithppl.com .

How to shop for the best energy prices?

Recently, Representative Jamie Flick (R-83rd District) explained to constituents how he switched energy suppliers.

"Last week, for the first time ever, I switched my energy supplier from PPL to a less expensive supplier that is offering a fixed rate," Flick said. "I used the Pennsylvania Utility Commission’s website, PA Power Switch. While it took some time to research which supplier is best for my needs, this time and switch was worth the savings to me rather than continuing to pay the historically high supply rate that PPL is currently charging."

PA Power Switch is a website managed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, or PUC.

"In PA, you can choose the company that generates your home or business's electricity — also known as your electric supplier. This means that you have the power to choose to switch to a competing supplier that can offer the lowest price, best price or provide a specific service you want, such as green/renewable energy," the PUC website explains.

By entering your zip code, the results generated in a search will tell you how many offers are available based on fixed rates, variable rates, and unlimited rates.

PPL Electric advocates shopping for the best possible price. The company created a video that explains the difference between PPL's role and the energy supply companies.

"Customers should be diligent in understanding teaser rates and variable rate offers, as well as how fixed-price offers may change once the customer’s contract term expires, to avoid any unwelcome surprises," Raymond said.She recommends that customers carefully review the terms and conditions of their supply contracts before moving forward with a supplier, including understanding the contract term, any associated cancellation fees and other conditions that may apply. PPL Electric is currently under investigation by the PUC regarding the billing error and the "overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing." The next PUC public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 and will be available via livestream online . If your February PPL bill reflects a dramatic increase of energy usage, we want to know. Email your experience to news@northcentralpa.com.