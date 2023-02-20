Open in App
Burlington, KS
See more from this location?
The Wichita Eagle

Another billion dollar manufacturing project is making its way into Kansas

By Eduardo Castillo,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfGbW_0ktvOWCL00

A nearly $2 billion dollar investment is making its way to eastern Kansas in the form of a semiconductor manufacturing plant that will create 1,200 jobs, Gov. Laura Kelly and the company that’s planning the project announced Monday.

EMP Shield is a manufacturing company that “is an industry leader in protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses,” said a joint statement.

The manufacturer plans to invest $1.9 billion in a computer chip manufacturing plant in Burlington. The plant will produce over 1,000 jobs that will pay about $66,000 a year.

The facility will be built on 300 acres of land in the Silicon Prairie Industrial Park in Coffey County, the release said.

This marks yet another behemoth manufacturing development in the state after the announcement of Integra Technologies being given more than $300 million by the state of Kansas to build a new semiconductor factory near Wichita.

“The fact that we have not one but two projects like this shows that we have the enormous potential here in Kansas,” Kelly said. “If we continue our laser focus on supporting our businesses like EMP shield, we can unlock that potential and open the door to a new phase of growth for Kansas.”

EMP Shield will use state financial support and apply for federal CHIPS Act funding act to “see its plan into fruition,” the statement said.

Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors , or CHIPS, was an act signed into law in August that would bring computer chip production back to the U.S., especially in rural areas.

“Coffey County appears to really hit the sweet spot for everything requested for CHIPS act funding,” said EMP Shield founder and lead engineer Tim Carty. “Everything is falling into place, and the state’s strong support hopefully gets us one step closer.”

EMP shield will be joined by six out-of-state suppliers that will see the creation of an additional 1,000 jobs in Coffey County, according to the release.

The EMP Shield plant will produce thousands of computer chips per week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas retail sector takes hit as major chains announce more closures
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Fake calls of shooter made to 17 high schools, Kansas Bureau of Investigation says
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Severe storms likely- later today
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More than a dozen injured as 9 tornadoes reported across Oklahoma, Kansas
Liberal, KS4 days ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Tornadoes Touch Down in Kansas
Liberal, KS5 days ago
Kansas City weather: What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Oklahomans picking up the pieces in the aftermath of severe storms
Norman, OK5 days ago
Kansas high school basketball scores: Andover Central girls punch ticket back to state
Andover, KS58 minutes ago
‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of first-time homebuyers
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Central Kansas KKK Again Focus of Presentation
Salina, KS5 days ago
This Oklahoma Town is Ranked in the Top 10 Trashiest Cities in the Nation
Oklahoma City, OK9 days ago
Topeka promotes two cops who sued city
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Kansas high school state bowling: Career outings vault Maize South, Eisenhower to medals
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Services announced for Emporia High sophomore Allison Hess
Emporia, KS3 days ago
KHP Superintendent Col. Herman Jones speaks out about reason for retirement
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Icy roads blamed for deadly I-70 crash west of Topeka, victim identified
Topeka, KS7 days ago
Topeka man arrested on aggravated battery charge
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Andale overcomes adversity, tragedy to win Kansas high school state wrestling team title
Andale, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy