East Palestine, OH
WKBN

LIVE: EPA, state leaders speaking in East Palestine about train derailment

By Sara Pompeo,

11 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan will return to East Palestine this wee k, joined by Ohio’s and Pennsylvania’s governors.

Regan will join local, state and federal leaders on Tuesday to provide an update on the federal response to the train derailment.

Some of those expected to attend include:

Local community responds to water testing fee

He is expected to announce additional measures to aid in the community’s health and safety, and in holding Norfolk Southern accountable.

The hour-long press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. We will live stream the event.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

