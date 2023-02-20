SZA named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the Year

Grammy Award winner SZA is starting 2023 with a major win.

At just 33 years old, the “Kill Bill” songstress is now Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the Year, a title awarded for her many contributions to the industry, her Grammy wins and the performance of her sophomore album, “SOS,” which has produced more No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 chart than any female artist in the last seven years.

While preparing for her first tour, which kicks off on February 21, SZA found time to acknowledge the honor on her social media.

“I don’t have s--- to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team,” SZA wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “We have so much more to come.”

SZA first had fans hooked with the release of her 2017 debut album “CTRL.” Those fans waited patiently for a follow up album in the years since, and sent “SOS” immediately to No. 1 on the Billboard charts when it was released in 2022.

“We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director.

SZA has broken a seven year record after “SOS” topped the chart for its ninth week in a row.

The Billboard Woman of the Year ceremony will be hosted by “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson. SZA will be honored alongside many other women in the industry who have dominated the year in their own ways.

Among the honorees are Becky G, who will receive the Impact Award, presented by American Express; Ivy Queen who will receive the Icon Award; Kim Petras , who will receive the Chartbreaker Award; and Latto, who will be honored with the Powerhouse Award.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place March 1.

