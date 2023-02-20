Open in App
Ohio State
FOX8 News

1 dead, at least 13 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio factory: firefighters

By Laura Morrison,

11 days ago

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio ( WJW ) — Investigators are now looking to determine what caused an explosion at an Oakwood Village, Ohio metal manufacturing plant Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing a big “boom” shortly after 2 p.m. Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the Alexander Road address where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The Oakwood Village Fire Department confirmed to Nexstar’s WJW that 13 people were taken to the hospital following the explosion and that at least one of them was in critical condition. Another person was reportedly injured but not taken to the hospital.

Video shows moment of explosion in Oakwood Village manufacturing plant fire

Hospital officials confirmed to WJW that multiple people were brought to MetroHealth Medical Center , and that two of them are considered to be in critical condition.

Monday night, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one person involved in the incident has died.

Fire Captain Brian DiRocco said he saw quite a few burn victims on scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

Flying over the scene, a WJW helicopter camera recorded a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building, but firefighters have since brought the blaze under control. From the ground, debris could be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building was missing. Some of the nearby cars caught fire as well.

  Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  WJW photo
    WJW photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZSb5_0ktvJNOP00
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9C8K_0ktvJNOP00
    Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Z8g_0ktvJNOP00
    WJW photo

The smoke billowing into the air could be seen for miles around the site and it was even caught on weather radar for a while.

“There has [sic] been reports of a smell of ‘Burning Oil’ in areas,” Broadview Heights Fire Department said on Facebook . “This is likely from the fire scene. We are likely to notice this odor for a while yet.”

Seven Hills Fire Department said they were aware of the haze and smell traveling through their area and told people not to call 911, as it may “tie up resources currently needed for the event in Oakwood.”

Just after 7 p.m., I. Schumann and Co. released a statement to the media regarding the incident: “An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility. Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees. The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need. We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.

