Sun Prairie United's season ends in WIAA regional championship

A familiar foe spelled the end of the Sun Prairie United boys hockey team’s 2022-23 season. The Edgewood Crusaders, the No. 2 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, were responsible for knocking No. 7 seed Sun Prairie out of the WIAA state tournament in the regional championship, 4-0, on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena. This now makes it four consecutive seasons Edgewood has eliminated Sun Prairie from the state tournament.

United’s unfortunate trend began back in the 2019-20 season, but it has always been a close contest. That first meeting took overtime for Edgewood to escape with a 3-2 win. 2020-21 was a 1-0 win for the Crusaders while 2021-22 ended 3-2.

While Sun Prairie wouldn’t score in the 2022-23 version on this annual playoff tradition, there was no shortage of pucks on net from either side. Edgewood fired 48 off at Sun Prairie sophomore goalie Easton Lemke, while United shot a respectable 38. Sun Prairie doubled Edgewood’s time in the penalty box, spending 12 minutes for six infractions compared to the Crusaders’ six for three. Two of Edgewood’s four goals came on the power play. The Crusaders’ fourth and final goal was short handed on an empty net.

Sun Prairie finishes the year with a 10-12-2 overall record, which included a 3-8-1 mark in the Big Eight conference for fifth in the final standings. The Edgewood loss came on the heels of a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over No. 10 seed Madison West in the regional opener just days prior. United has now won at least one playoff game in seven consecutive WIAA state tournaments, starting back in the 2015-16 season.

The end of the season also brings an end to the high school playing career of Sun Prairie’s 10-man senior class of 2023. Included in the losses are all five starting skaters, forwards Evan Luxford, Tyler Rauls, and Adrien Kreitlow as well as defenders Aiden White and Andrew Zielsdorf. United will also lose key contributing forwards Aidan O’Gara, Jarett Brunson, and Tyler Wilcenski as well as defenders Preston Uttech and Jackson Hunley to graduation.

Rauls was the team’s leading point scorer this season, collecting a total of 48 thanks to 27 goals and 21 assists from his forward position. Kreitlow was hot on his trail, tabbing 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points. Luxford, who missed the first month of the season with a wrist injury, still proved to be a major point scorer with 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points.

Sun Prairie’s leading returning point scorer next season will be sophomore Otto Meyer, who netted six goals and added nine assists for 15 points. Junior forward Nikko Vilwock, who scored three goals and assisted on six, will also be back. There will be plenty of holes to fill defensively as junior Myler Maughan and sophomores Colton Scherer and Joe Seidl are the only returners that logged serious ice time this season.

United also gets two more years of service from sophomore goalie Easton Lemke. In his first year of varsity experience, he posted a record of 9-12-2 in goal. He saved 731 of the 812 shots aimed at him for a season save percentage of 90%. He allowed an average of 3.45 goals per game and pitched a pair of shutouts.

--

EDGEWOOD 4, SUN PRAIRIE 0

Goals- Edgewood: Easton Kinsler (2), Matt Richter, Bennett Cagle. Sun Prairie: N/A.

Assists- Cagle (2), Richter (2), Owen Barnet. Sun Prairie: N/A.

Goalkeeping- Edgewood: Rowan White, 38 saves on 38 shots (100%). Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 44 saves on 47 shots (94%).