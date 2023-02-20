Eau Claire faces upwards of 20 inches of snowfall by end of week

EAU CLAIRE — Following several days of unseasonably warm weather and snowmelt, the Chippewa Valley can expect to be blanketed in white again as the National Weather Service warns of yet another major snow event later this week.

Beginning overnight Tuesday and lasting through the day on Thursday, Eau Claire is expected to see possibly its most significant single-event snow accumulation of the season.

“When the snow total is all said and done, we’re looking at around the 20-21 inch mark,” said Ryan Dunleavy, a NWS meteorologist.

As of Monday morning, Dunleavy said there was a 98% chance of the Eau Claire area seeing snowfall totals of at least eight inches, a 74% chance of totals surpassing 12 inches and a 5% chance of totals surpassing 18 inches.

However, he explained, the densest area of the storm had since shifted eastward, meaning Eau Claire can expect all of those odds to be higher than the initial predictions by the time the storm hits.

It’s more likely, he said, that Eau Claire will see at least 15 inches of snowfall by Friday. Since the start of the winter season, Eau Claire has experienced a total of 34.4 inches of snowfall as of Monday morning. Dunleavy said this is average for this time of the year — though this week’s winter storm will likely push that total above average.

Dunleavy said the consistency of the snowfall will land in the center of the range between light and fluffy, and wet and heavy. Wind gusts ranging from 20-30 mph can be expected primarily Wednesday night through Friday.

“There is a potential for blowing snow. Because it’s not a heavy, wet snow we’re talking about, it could blow around a little bit,” Dunleavy said. “It might make for a little treacherous driving conditions.”

Because the snowfall will come in bands, Dunleavy warns that there will be times when the storm appears to have subsided. That may not necessarily be the case, he said. Travel should be limited if possible. Dunleavy urged anyone looking to travel to check road conditions at 511wi.gov before hitting the road.

Temperature highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain in the low- to mid-20s. A cold front is expected to move through the area on Thursday and Friday, bringing highs down to the teens. Wind chills will dip as low as the negative 20s, with Friday seeing the coldest temperatures of the week.

After Friday, temperatures are expected to slowly rise again, eventually reaching the low 30s by next week.