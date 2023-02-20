PHOTOS: Richmond tennis continues practice

Senior Ethan McDonald returns a shot during a doubles scrimmage at Monday's practice. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — The recently resurfaced tennis courts at Richmond Senior High School have been used early and often by this spring’s boys’ tennis team.

Resuming practice on Monday, eight of the nine members of this year’s team were led by third-year head coach Jessica Covington.

This spring’s roster is highlighted by several four-year starters in Matthew Burns, Ty Murray and Ethan McDonald.. Also back this season are sophomore starter Jordan Jacobs and junior Will Whitley..

The Raiders will open their season on Tuesday, Feb. 28, against Southern Lee High School.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews of players and coaches, in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Monday’s practice, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.