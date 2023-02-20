Open in App
State College, PA
Geisinger Healthplex State College performs first same-day joint replacement surgery

By Maria Cade,

11 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania farmer received the first ever same-day joint replacement surgery at Geisinger Healthplex State College.

After working as a farmer for years, Ben Carson noticed some pain and swelling in his knee.

“I kept going as long as I could because I didn’t want to go to the doctor,” Carson said. “But finally, last February, I finally went and got an x-ray done and they told me I was bone-on-bone and needed a new knee.”

With his line of work, Carson needed to get back to full health in a short amount of time.

“Joints just don’t last that long,” Geisinger Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Sobolewski said. “We got to the point where he required some definitive treatment.”

Carson thought he would at least be in the hospital overnight for the surgery, but he ended up going home just hours later.

“We reconstruct the joint, so we’re looking at something to get rid of the components or the issues in the knee that cause pain,” Dr. Sobolewski said. “A degenerative knee wearing away, the cartilage and exposed bone causes pain for these patients. That is removed. We also want to restore the joint line and the normal mechanics of the knee.”

It’s been almost four weeks since his surgery, and Carson said he’s healing ahead of schedule.

“I was surprised how quickly the pain went away,” Carson said. “It was just fantastic to be released at about 2:30 in the afternoon and come home.”

Eligible patients are selected because of their high outpatient-rehab potential after screenings.

“There is the potential for less infection,” Dr. Sobolewski said. “These are patients that are not admitted to a hospital which have to have a bed in a unit where other patients are undergoing treatment for infections and other related types of illnesses.”

Dr. Sobolewski said he expects this model to become more common for patients looking for minimally invasive operations.

