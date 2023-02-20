Husband gives chilling account of woman’s death in Arkabutla, MS mass shooting

While he’s attended two grief counseling sessions at the Arkabutla Community Center, no therapy can erase memories of his wife.
“I’ll be sitting in my recliner and sometimes I think I see a glimpse of her still,” he said.
Drane said his wife had suffered a stroke and was undergoing therapy. She would have turned 61 in March, and she did not have life insurance.
Monday, the Tate County Sheriff said Crum was being charged with Capital Murder for Debra Sue Crum’s death. That is in addition to one count of first-degree murder for the death of Chris Eugene Boyce.
The Tate County Coroner identified the following victims: Chris Boyce (59) from Lakeland, Florida, Debra Crum (60), George McCain (73), Lynda McCain (78), Charles Manuel (76), John Rorie (56). All other victims were from Coldwater, MS.
Crum is being held without bond in the Tate County Jail. Crum’s initial appearance was held Monday at the Tate County Jail. The judge ordered Crum held without bond and set Crum’s preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Tate County Justice Court.
There is a candlelight vigil tentatively scheduled for Thursday night in Arkabutla starting between 6 and 6:30.
