MONDAY AT 6AM: Exploding glass oven doors

By WPXI.com News Staff,

11 days ago
You just want to make some cookies, maybe for yourself, and maybe for the kids, and bake them in your new oven the way mom did.

But then you hear something like a gun going off and when you enter your kitchen, the floor is covering shattered glass -- glass that came from your oven door.

Tuesday on Channel 11 Morning News at 6 a.m., we reveal this possibly new product defect and what brand of oven you might want to watch out for.


