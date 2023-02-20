Housekeeper Hides When Burglars Break Into Bergen Mansion Once Owned By Trump Ally From Russia

159 Anderson Avenue, Alpine Photo Credit: Aras Agalarov (FACEBOOK) / Alpine PD

Two burglars who broke into a Bergen County mansion that once belonged to a Russian billionaire barely escaped when police screamed up, authorities said.

The housekeeper was downstairs when she heard the intruders a floor above shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle said.

She rushed into a bathroom, one of 10 in the joint, then locked the door and called police.

Officers were familiar with the French-manor-style brick colonial, which once belonged to oligarch Aras Agalarov when he was an ally of former President Trump. Sean "Diddy " Combs also lived on the same block before he sold his mansion.

Agalarov, who teamed up with Trump to bring the Miss Universe Pageant to Moscow in 2013 and received an Order of Honor award from Vladimir Putin for his construction work in Russia that same year, bought the 2.5-acre spread for $9.3 million in 2005.

Sotheby's called the place a “stunning private oasis," with a dramatic double staircase, a great room with oversized windows, and a wet bar with a built-in aquarium, not to mention a secret door that leads to a Moroccan-themed room and a 400-foot driveway, one of the longest in New Jersey.

Selling the palatial digs was no cinch, however.

Agalarov listed the mansion at $7 million in July 2017. He even threw in all the furniture (although not the artwork). He settled barely four months later for only $5.8 million.

Officers who responded to the housekeeper's call Friday night found the two burglars all dressed in black fleeing the property, said Belcolle, the chief.

They pursued the pair, who vanished into the woods, he said.

A lengthy search followed.

Belcolle said his officers got help from Palisades Interstate Parkway police, the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit and officers from neighboring Cresskill, Closter and Norwood. The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also collected evidence.

An itemized list of what was taken was expected at some point.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has security footage that perhaps captured images of the burglars and/or a vehicle is asked to contact Alpine detectives: (201) 768-0881.

