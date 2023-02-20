Habitat for Humanity unveils new mural to support affordable housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley unveiled a new 6-panel mural Friday, dedicated to the people of Madison and Limestone Counties.

Local artist Bert Corbin and his team completed the project over the course of three and a half months at the location on the corner of Pratt Avenue and Washington Street.

The mural ends with a section showing children building a city.

Jeremy Foulks, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley, says that the mural reminds him every day of why he’s here.

“Every morning, I get to pull up to that mural, and it reminds me of why I’m here,” Foulks told News 19. “It screams hope. It screams that there is a voice. There is a group of people who want to see affordable housing in this community. There is support for it. What my hope is is that it will draw attention to the goal and the processes that Habitat for Humanity has.”

The chapter will be selling replica prints. Proceeds of those prints go to help build affordable housing.

