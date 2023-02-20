John Lennon Said It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ if People Didn’t Like the Beatles’ Records

The Beatles didn’t stray away from controversial topics — even if that resulted in a death threat from a Ku Klux Klan member. Here’s what John Lennon said about people disliking the Beatles’ music and their message.

How John Lennon added activism to the Beatles’ records (even if some listeners didn’t like it)

John Lennon of the Beatles plays the guitar in a hotel room in Paris | Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Some of the Beatles’ biggest hits were loaded with activism — from messages of peace (with “All You Need is Love”) to criticism of the United Kingdom. The satirical song, “Get Back,” detailed the UK’s attitude toward immigrants.

There were also songs like “Revolution” and “Taxman,” which received praise, and sometimes backlash, from listeners. In 1966, Lennon responded to those who severely opposed this rock band.

John Lennon commented on people ‘not liking’ the Beatles’ records

Not everyone agreed with the Beatles’ idealogy, with some band members commenting on their polarizing positions on current events. That includes Lennon being misquoted about the state of Christianity.

In 1966 , that resulted in protests, record burning events hosted by Christian radio stations, and anonymous death threats. There was even a televised threat against the rock band from a Ku Klux Klan member.

“You can’t keep quiet about anything that’s going on in the world, unless you’re a monk,” Lennon said (via Beatles Interviews ), before jokingly throwing up his arms. “Sorry, monks! I didn’t mean it!”

“It doesn’t matter about people not liking our records,” Lennon said, “or not liking the way we look, or what we say. You know, they’re entitled to not like us. And we’re entitled not to have anything to do with them if we don’t want to, or not to regard them. We’ve all got our rights, you know, Harold.”

Controversial statements from John Lennon

Lennon was known for his wit and, sometimes, his controversial moments. When performing in front of the royal family, he famously told the wealthy audience members to “just rattle [their] jewelry,” instead of clapping their hands. At one point, he was even quoted saying that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus.”

“Christianity will go,” he said . “It will vanish and shrink. I needn’t argue about that; I know I’m right and I will be proved right. We’re more popular than Jesus now. I don’t know which will go first – rock & roll or Christianity. Jesus was all right, but his disciples were thick and ordinary. It’s them twisting it that ruins it for me.”

After marrying Yoko Ono, the two appeared in their infamous honeymoon “bed-in for peace.” He released songs like “Imagine,” “Give Peace a Chance,” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” With his wife, he also released the song titled “Woman is the [n-word] of the World,” receiving criticism for his use of the racial slur .