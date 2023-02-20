New officers begin in Saratoga Springs City School District

PHOTOGRAPHER: Photo Provided Deputy Andrea Dycha with students, left; Officer Aaron Moore with students, right

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An officer from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department and one from the Saratoga Springs City Police Department have both started their careers as school resource officers in the district, bringing the total to four officers districtwide.

The school district Board of Education approved hiring two additional officers in January.

The decision to hire the officers came after months of meetings, during which community members voiced their desire to hire more officers, and the recent completion of a safety audit conducted by the district’s insurance company, which recommended adding two more officers, among other items.

The two officers started with the district the first week of February, according to Superintendent Michael Patton.

The district announced on its website that Sheriff’s Deputy Andrea Saratoga County, a two-year veteran of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, will be the SRO for Greenfield and Dorothy Nolan elementary schools.

Dycha has four years of law enforcement experience, according to the district website.

“I am beyond excited to work with the students and staff at Dorothy Nolan and Greenfield Elementary. I am looking forward to building positive relationships, being a mentor to students, and also working with the staff to continue to keep the school environment safe,” Dycha said on the district website.

Saratoga Springs Officer Aaron Moore, a 17-year veteran with the city Police Department, will be the SRO for Caroline Street, Division Street, Geyser Road and Lake Avenue elementary schools. Moore has been part of the city’s mounted police unit since 2014.

“I’m truly looking forward to working with the students and faculty, getting to know them, creating bonds, as well as making sure that the students have a fun and safe environment to learn in,” Moore said on the district website.

Patton said district officials, parents and Board of Education members were part of the interviews for the final candidates.

“Then we kind of provided our feedback back to the agencies,” he said. “Ultimately the SROs are employees of the police departments. It was a great collaborative effort.”

Patton said both officers’ experience within law enforcement and engagement within the community is what made them stand out.

“Working in an educational setting you have to love being around kids and they both shared their passion for being an SRO and the role that they would play as role models of our school and have the opportunity to interact with students and staff and parents and community members.”

He also said both officers are familiar with the schools in the district.

He said the officers will be able to participate in staff development days and be on committees that work to ensure the safety of employees and students in the district.

The Sheriff’s Department currently has over a dozen officers in schools throughout Saratoga County.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo has said beyond the standard training the officers get as deputies, they must also complete a five-day school resource training that is done through the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Committee on Policing and Safeguarding Schools. The training includes various courses such as looking at past active shooter situations.

Zurlo also said the school resource officers participate in active shooter drills.

The city officers undergo training through the state Department of Criminal Justice Services training for school resource officers, said Paul Veitch, the public information officer for the city Police Department.

“They will also go to any additional trainings that may be beneficial to them,” he said.

