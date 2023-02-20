10 Best Food Deals at Sam’s Club in February

February is often associated with Valentine’s Day, a time when anyone and everyone can have the opportunity to fall in love. But can you also fall in love with saving money? It’s not hard to do these days.

Also Find: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Note: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Sam’s Club is one of the best warehouse retailers for finding discounted food items throughout the year. In February, they have sweetened the offers and spread the love around to all of their customers.

GOBankingRates breaks down the 10 best food deals at Sam’s Club this month.

Also see the best food items to buy at Dollar Tree in February.

Reese’s Products

We all know that when peanut butter first met chocolate, it was a match made in candy heaven. Reese’s is way more than just the standard peanut butter cups we’ve all come to know and love. Right now, Sam’s Club has an 18-ounce bag of Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Drizzled Popcorn on sale for $5.98.

Don’t forget that Easter is just around the corner. Sam’s Club has you covered, with a limited-time offer on a 65-piece bag of Reese’s Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Eggs Candy for just $10.98.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Member’s Mark Snacks

Sam’s in-store brand is called Member’s Mark, and this month their snack line has some truly delicious offers. For the savory snackers, a 1-ounce bag of Member’s Mark Honey BBQ Beef Snack Sticks is available for $12.98. For the sweet snackers, a 19-ounce bag of Member’s Mark Lemon Zest Filled Vanilla Shortbread Cookies for $9.78 is the perfect way to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Alani Nu Energy Drinks

Can you really get an energy drink that is 10 calories and 0 grams of sugar? At Sam’s Club, you can get a 12-pack of Alani Nu Energy Drink in Juicy Peach for $17.98 and the Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack for $24.98. That’s an 18-pack with three flavors: Breezeberry, Cherry Slush and Cosmic Stardust.

Breakfast Cereal

You want to get the most out of the most important meal of the day. Why not choose a cereal that’s delicious, healthy and cost effective? Kellogg’s Special K Breakfast Cereal, Fruit and Yogurt 2-pack is on sale at Sam’s Club for $7.52. That’s two great flavors filled with fiber, iron and Vitamins A, B, C and E.

Donut Shop K-Cups

Start your morning off with a hot cup of coffee without skimping on the flavor. This month, Sam’s club has a deal on The Original Donut Shop Treat Yourself Variety Pack for $21.98. That means you get a 25 count of both Snickers- and Twix-flavored K-Cups to kick your day into high gear.

Butterfield Farms Chicken

Not all chicken products are found in the meat department. In fact, you can get some high-quality Butterfield Farms Chunk Chicken Breast in Water at a discounted price when you shop at Sam’s Club. A 6-pack is on sale for $12.66. These chicken breast chunks are fully cooked, ready to serve and, as Sam’s Club website notes, a “versatile protein option for quick and easy meals.”

M&M’s Holiday Candy

What’s sweeter than Valentine’s Day? Candy that’s on sale, of course! This month, Sam’s Club has great offers on M&M’S Milk Chocolate Valentine Candy, Cupid’s Mix and M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Pastel Easter Candy Jar. These festive treats each come in 62-ounce jars for $15.28 each.

Doritos Chips

Chips come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, but one name in the snack game has them all covered: Doritos. Sam’s Club has a great deal all month long on Doritos Tortilla Chips Sweet and Tangy BBQ — a new flavor. A 19.375-ounce bag costs just under $5.

Betty Crocker Muffins

When it’s cold outside, why not fire up the oven and bake something warm and fluffy for the whole family? Now you can when you buy Betty Crocker Blueberry Muffin Tops Mix at Sam’s Club. The classic recipe is available at the low price of $6.98 for a 3-pack. Just add water, vegetable oil and eggs — and breakfast is served.

CLIF Thin Bars

Looking for a healthy snack option or a quick, on-the-go bar to tide you over between meals? Sam’s Club has you covered, with discounts on the ​​CLIF Thins Variety Pack. Get a double dose of flavor — 12 bars of chocolate chip and 12 white chocolate macadamia — in one box for $18.48.

Editor’s note: All prices are accurate as of Feb. 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Food Deals at Sam’s Club in February