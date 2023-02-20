Long-time Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte retiring after 2023 season

Following the 2023 season, Arizona Diamondbacks games will sound a lot different on the radio.

Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert , Greg Schulte, hired by the team before they even played a game, will retire following the 2023 season.

In his final season, Schulte is expected to call “most, if not all” Diamondbacks home games, and could travel near the end of the season to call some road games. Schulte has cut back on traveling to road series in recent years and has battled cancer, missing time last season due to chemotherapy.

President and CEO Derrick Hall praised Schulte’s work and lobbied for him to be honored with the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award.

“Greg has been the voice of the D-backs since our inception and has been the standard for a team play-by-play broadcaster,” D-backs team president and CEO Derrick Hall said. “He is enthusiastic every day he arrives at the ballpark and has a true passion for getting in the booth and putting on the headset. He is a true example of longevity and professionalism, and I have consistently said he belongs in the broadcast wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.”

His departure will truly mark the end of an era for the Diamondbacks. During the franchise’s existence, he’s been one of the few constants, and it’ll be tough to get used to a new announcer calling the team’s games on the radio each night in 2024.

