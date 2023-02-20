Shawn Mendes Shares Why He Shaved His Head and Talks Decision to Cancel World Tour to Focus on Mental Health

Shawn Mendes is opening up about the big changes he's made in the last year. In a new interview with WSJ magazine , the "Wonder" singer explains thehair transformation that saw him trade his signature curly locs for a buzzed cut.

"I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head,"the 24-year-old singer tells the publication. "I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit."

Another major change came last year when the Canadian superstar pulled the plug on his Wonder World tour in order to focus on his mental health . Although he says the decision to leave the road during the halfway point was tough, he knew it was something that he had to do.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way," he says. "And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

He continues, "It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life. I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."

Part of calling the tour off was setting boundaries. A lesson the "In My Blood" singer says helped him a lot through his recent journey to growth.

"Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life," he tells WSJ magazine . "And also understanding that it’s not easy to do. It’s a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable. It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately it’s a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship. So yeah, boundary-setting is not mean, it’s actually very important. It’s very kind, actually."

In addition to stepping away from his tour, the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile star has not released new music. Lucky for fans, that may change soon.

"I’m at the point where I’m like, 'OK, I’m ready to start making some songs,'" he says."Which is exciting."

In October, Mendes opened up to ET about his time off.

"I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living," he said.

