Jansen Panettiere, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel Actor and Brother of Hayden Panettiere, Dies at 28

By Sharon Knolle,

11 days ago

Jansen Panettiere, the child actor who starred in 2007’s Nickelodeon original movie “The Last Day of Summer” and voiced Truman X in Nickelodeon’s animated series “The X’s,” has died at age 28. The younger brother of “Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere died over the weekend in New York, TheWrap has confirmed.

A representative for the New York City Police Department told TheWrap that the death did not occur in New York City itself. According to TMZ , no cause of death has been announced and no foul play is suspected.

No statements had been issued by his family as of Monday evening. Representatives for Panettiere did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Jansen and Hayden costarred in the 2004 Disney Channel movie “Tiger Cruise” and the 2012 Josh Hutcherson film “The Forger.” He also voiced a young zebra in her Warner Bros. 2005 family film “Racing Stripes.”

Jansen made his acting debut in an episode of the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens” and went on to appear on shows including “Blue’s Clues,” “Major Crimes” and “The Walking Dead.” He also voiced characters in the animated feature films “Robots” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown” and in Nickelodeon’s “Holly Hobbie and Friends” specials.

He was nominated for a Young Artist Award for his lead role in “The Last Day of Summer.” He also costarred with Gavin MacLeod in the 2008 faith-based film “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry” and with Clifton Collins Jr. in 2009’s “The Perfect Game.”

He was born Sep. 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York, to Lesley Vogel, a former soap opera actress, and Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, a fire department lieutenant.

