Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Restarting construction on Mission Gateway could be tricky, costly

By Makenzie Koch,

11 days ago

When the window of time for a project to complete construction closes and the work stalls out, the door for possible damage swings wide open.

Once the one- to two-year period passes, a project simply isn’t the same one that was approved and permitted, architects and engineers say. This can lead to greater costs, through assessments or simply starting over.

The long-stalled Mission Gateway project provides an example: Workers poured concrete and erected some walls in 2018, but nothing has happened since.

The project’s developers won final approval in mid-January on their latest master plan and can restart work on the $268 million mixed-use.

Although some material — such as utility piping, manholes or curb inlets — can sit out in weather for a year, that’s not true for other components, said Matt Kist , an associate in the Kansas City office of engineering firm Kimley-Horn, based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

