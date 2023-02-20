Open in App
Little Rock, AR
KARK 4 News

Power Women: Heart-healthy women

By Caitrin Assaf,

11 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – February is the month to celebrate matters of the heart, but also to help women become heart-healthy.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss awareness for one of the number one killers of women, heart disease.

Brown also discussed specifically why it is the number one killer and how to prevent heart disease and help other women.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org .

