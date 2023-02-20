Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Missing 67-year-old woman was last seen Sunday in southeast Houston, HPD says

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOctP_0ktuzALb00

Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old woman who went missing in a neighborhood just off Highway 3 in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators say Olga Silva was last seen on Sunday in the 700 block of Crenshaw Road in an unknown direction.

Silva was wearing a black bandana, a brown long-sleeve sweater, tan jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe when she disappeared, according to police.

Police describe Silva as a Hispanic woman who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Silva's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Man, woman shot after verbal altercation in grocery store parking lot in SE Houston, police say
Houston, TX15 hours ago
HPD looking for man accused of snatching 74-year-old woman's purse in SW Houston parking lot
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman called 911 before family of 3 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Meyerland, HPD says
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead inside her southwest Houston apartment, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Robbery, shooting inside Galleria parking garage around same time were unrelated, HPD says
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Person hospitalized after becoming trapped under 10,000-pound bar in SW Houston, firefighters say
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Charges filed against 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in May 2021
Houston, TX1 day ago
Driver finds bicycle stuck under car after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist, Houston police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Driver charged with murder, accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike that left 16-year-old dead
Houston, TX16 hours ago
ABC13 asks Lake Jackson PD to clarify officers fatally shooting suspect after high-speed chase
Lake Jackson, TX11 hours ago
Man arrested after standoff prompted by him shooting father in League City, police say
League City, TX13 hours ago
Man punched then shot in the groin during argument over truck in west Houston, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Lake Jackson officers shoot chase suspect to death after he charged at them with knife, police say
Lake Jackson, TX1 day ago
Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway hit and killed by METRO bus, officials say
Houston, TX1 day ago
'Dangerous activity' Street takeovers causing restless nights in NW Houston neighborhood
Houston, TX1 day ago
Suspect who pleaded guilty to injuring 2 children on the run after slipping out of his ankle monitor
Deer Park, TX1 day ago
Driver accused of taking off after hitting woman crossing the street in downtown Houston
Houston, TX3 days ago
Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit
Houston, TX1 day ago
Spring mom's bond raised to $300K months after 7-year-old son's body found in washing machine
Spring, TX2 days ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX2 days ago
Spring man sentenced to 23 years for killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in 2016, DA's office says
Spring, TX13 hours ago
Reported criminal trespassing at Bellaire HS prompts confusion between police and school officials
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy