Missing 67-year-old woman was last seen Sunday in southeast Houston, HPD says

Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old woman who went missing in a neighborhood just off Highway 3 in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators say Olga Silva was last seen on Sunday in the 700 block of Crenshaw Road in an unknown direction.

Silva was wearing a black bandana, a brown long-sleeve sweater, tan jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe when she disappeared, according to police.

Police describe Silva as a Hispanic woman who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Silva's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.