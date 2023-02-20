Mr. Timothy James Cusyck, Sr. age 48 of Adairsville, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Mr. Cusyck was born September 3, 1974 in Oswego, New York, son of Cynthia Phelps and the late Bill Cusyck.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was employed by Messer Automotive as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed motorcycles, muscle cars and music.

Survivors include a son, Timothy James “T.J.” Cusyck, Jr. of Jacksonville, AL; a daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Ryan Barbee of New York; his mother, Cynthia Phelps; four sisters, Kim Wiggins, Rhonda Phelps, Christina Cusyck and Nicole Dingman; and a brother, Jason Cusyck all of New York.

Funeral services for Mr. Cusyck will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Jordan Stringer officiating. The American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard will be in charge of the military honors. Mr. Cusyck will be cremated following the funeral service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Timothy James Cusyck, Sr.

