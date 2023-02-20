Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Feb. 20

By Grant Sweeter,

11 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
1. Jefferson (20) 17-1 100 1
2. Lincoln 15-3 67 2
3. Washington 11-6 45 RV
4. Mitchell 14-4 41 3
5. Yankton 13-4 38 4
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Brandon Valley 2.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
1. Dakota Valley (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 78 3
3. Sioux Valley 18-2 60 2
4. Winner 18-1 34 4
5. St. Thomas More 18-2 19 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 5, Hamlin 3, Rapid City Christian 1.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
1. Aberdeen Christian (19) 17-2 99 1
2. De Smet (1) 17-3 79 2
3. Lower Brule 17-3 62 3
4. White River 15-4 39 4
5. Faith 18-1 14 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Castlewood 3.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
1. Washington (10) 14-3 88 2
2. Jefferson (8) 15-3 82 1
3. Pierre 15-3 53
4. O’Gorman (2) 14-4 51 5
5. Brandon Valley 13-5 21 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 5.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. Hamlin (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Vermillion 19-1 78 2
3. Wagner 19-1 61 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 18-2 38 4
5. St. Thomas More 16-4 18 5
Receiving votes: Sisseton 4, Tea Area 1.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 17-3 99 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 18-2 81 2
T-3. Ethan 17-2 47 4
T-3. Sully Buttes 17-3 47 3
5. Arlington 16-4 20 5
Receiving votes: Centerville 3, Howard 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.

