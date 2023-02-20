Popular south Alabama bar catches fire

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Spanish Fort bar that sits on the Causeway caught fire in the early morning hours on Monday, according to one of the owners.

Traders on the Causeway caught fire just before 4:15 a.m. Monday. The co-owner said the front of the bar was what caught fire and nothing on the inside was damaged. They were unable to go into the bar due to toxic gases being inside.

The co-owner said they do plan on opening the bar back up, but it is unknown when that will be. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

