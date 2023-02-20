Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

‘Hamilton’ returns to Salt Lake City in 2024

By Chin Tung Tan,

11 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The award-winning “ Hamilton ” musical is coming back to Utah in 2024.

In celebration of Presidents’ Day, Broadway at the Eccles announced today that “Hamilton” will be one of the shows slated for the 2023/24 Zions Bank broadway series , which will run from July 31, 2024, to Sept. 1, 2024.

The exact date of the performance will be announced on Wednesday, March 15, officials say. Season ticket holders should keep an eye out for their emails to update their accounts accordingly.

Individuals who are interested in becoming a season ticket holder for 2023-2024 should sign up for the waitlist .

Written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Hamilton” musical first premiered in Utah in April 2018 .

Bruce Granath with Broadway at the Eccles compared the demand for “Hamilton” to the demand Salt Lake City has seen for shows like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” and “Wicked.”

The musical returned with a scheduled month-long performance from December 2021 to January 2022. The final two weeks of the shows had to be rescheduled to February following an outbreak of COVID-19 among cast members.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary.

