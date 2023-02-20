After nearly two years away, Meyers Leonard lands 10-day contract with Milwaukee Bucks

During the 2019-20 NBA season, legit 7-foot-center Meyers Leonard was an integral part of a deeply talented Miami Heat team that reached the NBA Finals. Leonard averaged 20.3 minutes per game, starting 49 of the 51 games he played. Being that he was just 27 years old, there was zero inclination that Leonard would play in just three games in the next two and a half years.

Yet, the moments that followed were unpredictable. Leonard was essentially blacklisted out of the NBA due to extremely stupid anti-semitic comments he made during a video game live stream in March of 2021 .

While anyone who’s ever played video games, especially online, can relay the fact that you can’t go one hour without hearing some terms or comments many would deem to be offensive, there is no excuse for Leonard’s actions. It’s not up to anyone other than Leonard to maintain a professional approach at all times, especially when live-streaming an event that anyone can access.

Nevertheless, the NBA apparently feels Leonard has paid his dues. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Milwaukee Bucks are now signing the soon-to-be 31-year-old Leonard to a 10-day contract.

As for Leonard, who hasn’t played an NBA minute since Jan. 9, 2021, there will likely be plenty of rust to knock off, but by joining Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks, he gets the chance to pursue the NBA Finals Trophy he never got to enjoy during the first nine seasons of his career.

As they say, everyone deserves a second chance, and this is Leonard’s. We’re sure he’s spent the last few years wishing he could take back his remarks and has likely grown a lot as an individual during his time away from basketball, yet it’s not hard to see how this signing could be perceived as controversial. We’ll see how he does, should Leonard get another opportunity to take the floor.

