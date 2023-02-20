Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

After nearly two years away, Meyers Leonard lands 10-day contract with Milwaukee Bucks

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VK0Jn_0ktuwNDL00

During the 2019-20 NBA season, legit 7-foot-center Meyers Leonard was an integral part of a deeply talented Miami Heat team that reached the NBA Finals. Leonard averaged 20.3 minutes per game, starting 49 of the 51 games he played. Being that he was just 27 years old, there was zero inclination that Leonard would play in just three games in the next two and a half years.

Yet, the moments that followed were unpredictable. Leonard was essentially blacklisted out of the NBA due to extremely stupid anti-semitic comments he made during a video game live stream in March of 2021 .

While anyone who’s ever played video games, especially online, can relay the fact that you can’t go one hour without hearing some terms or comments many would deem to be offensive, there is no excuse for Leonard’s actions. It’s not up to anyone other than Leonard to maintain a professional approach at all times, especially when live-streaming an event that anyone can access.

Nevertheless, the NBA apparently feels Leonard has paid his dues. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Milwaukee Bucks are now signing the soon-to-be 31-year-old Leonard to a 10-day contract.

As for Leonard, who hasn’t played an NBA minute since Jan. 9, 2021, there will likely be plenty of rust to knock off, but by joining Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks, he gets the chance to pursue the NBA Finals Trophy he never got to enjoy during the first nine seasons of his career.

As they say, everyone deserves a second chance, and this is Leonard’s. We’re sure he’s spent the last few years wishing he could take back his remarks and has likely grown a lot as an individual during his time away from basketball, yet it’s not hard to see how this signing could be perceived as controversial. We’ll see how he does, should Leonard get another opportunity to take the floor.

Related: 6 NBA stars with the most to prove in the second half, including Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Jonathan Quick traded by the Los Angeles Kings in last NHL blockbuster
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Warriors overtake Pelicans to cap 5-0 homestand
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
Dejounte Murray scores 41 as Hawks race past Blazers
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Brian Flores gets major win in lawsuit against the NFL
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter returns to combines after arrest and posting $4K bond
Athens, GA1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks ‘keenly interested’ in signing All-Pro defender this offseason
Seattle, WA1 day ago
NBA roundup: Nets stun Celts with NBA’s biggest comeback of season
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Heat, Hawks face key battle for postseason positioning
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke exits game with leg injury
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Why coach Jason Kidd is most responsible for what’s ailing the Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Seeking consistency, Wizards go for two-game sweep of Raptors
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Kings ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Wolves
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
DeAndre Hopkins being shopped at NFL Scouting Combine with one team linked to Pro Bowler
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Nikola Jokic’s 25th triple-double sends Nuggets past Grizzlies
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Kevin Durant makes winning debut for Suns over Hornets
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Nets stage league’s biggest comeback to topple Celtics
Brooklyn, NY9 hours ago
Devin Booker, Suns race past Bulls in second half
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago
Why MLB fans everywhere — well, maybe not Los Angeles — have a rooting interest in the San Diego Padres
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
De’Aaron Fox scores 33, Kings top Clippers for 5th straight win
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Ja Morant accused of beating up and flashing a gun to a 17-year-old
Memphis, TN2 days ago
James Harden to Houston Rockets? Why that narrative is flawed from all angles
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Without Joel Embiid (foot), Sixers thump Heat
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy